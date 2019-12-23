AUD/USD hits six-day high above 200-day MA

AUD/USD has hit six-day highs above the 200-day Ma at 0.6903.

Trade optimism is boding well for the Aussie dollar.

AUD/USD is gaining ground on trade optimism.

The pair is currently trading at 0.6906, having hit a high of 0.6912 soon before press time. That was the highest level since Dec. 13.

Notably, the Aussie dollar has hit six-day highs above the 200-day average at 0.6903.

The currency picked up a bid near 0.6892 in early Asia on news that China will be reducing tariffs on 850 US items starting from Jan. 1.

Further, China's ministry said that tariffs on some technology products will be reduced from July next year.

The recent easing of US-China trade tensions has brightened prospects for the Australian economy and forced markets to scale back the dovish Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) expectations.

The odds of a February rate cut fell below 50% following last week's upbeat Aussie jobs report.

While the path of least resistance appears to be on the higher side, big gains may remain elusive if the US Durable Goods data, due at 13:30 GMT today, blows past expectations.

Technical levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6906 Today Daily Change 0.0005 Today Daily Change % 0.07 Today daily open 0.6901 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6838 Daily SMA50 0.6838 Daily SMA100 0.6808 Daily SMA200 0.6905 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6908 Previous Daily Low 0.6882 Previous Weekly High 0.6908 Previous Weekly Low 0.6838 Previous Monthly High 0.6929 Previous Monthly Low 0.6754 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6898 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6892 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6886 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6871 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.686 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6912 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6923 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6938



