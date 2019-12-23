AUD/USD hits six-day high above 200-day MA

  • AUD/USD has hit six-day highs above the 200-day Ma at 0.6903. 
  • Trade optimism is boding well for the Aussie dollar. 

AUD/USD is gaining ground on trade optimism. 

The pair is currently trading at 0.6906, having hit a high of 0.6912 soon before press time. That was the highest level since Dec. 13. 

Notably, the Aussie dollar has hit six-day highs above the 200-day average at 0.6903. 

The currency picked up a bid near 0.6892 in early Asia on news that China will be reducing tariffs on 850 US items starting from Jan. 1. 

Further, China's ministry said that tariffs on some technology products will be reduced from July next year. 

The recent easing of US-China trade tensions has brightened prospects for the Australian economy and forced markets to scale back the dovish Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) expectations. 

The odds of a February rate cut fell below 50% following last week's upbeat Aussie jobs report. 

While the path of least resistance appears to be on the higher side, big gains may remain elusive if the US Durable Goods data, due at 13:30 GMT today, blows past expectations. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6906
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.6901
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6838
Daily SMA50 0.6838
Daily SMA100 0.6808
Daily SMA200 0.6905
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6908
Previous Daily Low 0.6882
Previous Weekly High 0.6908
Previous Weekly Low 0.6838
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6898
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6892
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6886
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6871
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.686
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6912
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6923
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6938

 


 

