AUD/USD hits highest since February 2019 ahead of China PMI data

- AUD/USD hits multi-month highs as dollar sell-off continues.
- AUD finds additional support from gold's record rally.
- China's manufacturing PMI for July is forecasted to print above 50.00.
There seems to be no stopping the AUD/USD freight train.
The currency pair just hit a 17-month high of 0.7214, pushing the month-to-date gain higher to 4.3%. The spot is on track to print gains for the fourth consecutive month, having bottomed out at 0.5506 in mid-March.
USD takes a beating
The American dollar has taken a beating across the board over the past few months with the Federal Reserve injecting massive amounts of liquidity into the system to stabilize markets and help the economy absorb shocks arising from the coronavirus outbreak.
The sentiment has turned ultra bearish over the past week or so due to a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the US, the escalating Sino-US tensions, dismal data and renewed concerns regarding the future course of the economy. The US gross domestic product fell by a record 33% in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
Adding to dollar's woes is the fiscal impasse in Washington. Republicans and Democrats have made little progress toward a coronavirus relief package even though an enhanced federal jobless benefit is set to expire on Friday.
In addition, the demand for the Aussie dollar has been boosted by gold’s record rally. The yellow metal is one of Australia’s top exports. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), too, has so far remained mum on AUD’s recent surge.
The currency pair may rise further on Friday if China’s Manufacturing PMI for July, scheduled for release at 01:00 GMT, blows past expectations. The data is expected to slow the pace of expansion in the manufacturing sector slightly cooled to 50.7 in July from June’s 50.9. A reading above 50 represents expansion.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7208
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.7195
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7041
|Daily SMA50
|0.6923
|Daily SMA100
|0.6601
|Daily SMA200
|0.6697
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7198
|Previous Daily Low
|0.712
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7184
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6972
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7168
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7144
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7067
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7249
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7299
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.