AUD/USD hits fresh 33-month tops near 0.7780 region, lacks follow-through

- AUD/USD quickly reversed an early dip and shot to fresh 33-month tops on Wednesday.
- Firming expectations for a Democrat victory in Georgia kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
- A softer risk tone, disappointing Chinese PMI kept a lid on any further gains for the aussie.
The AUD/USD pair rallied around 45-50 pips from Asian session lows and refreshed 33-month tops, around the 0.7780 region in the last hour.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 0.7730-35 region and turned positive for the second consecutive session on Wednesday amid the underlying bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar. Increasing bets for a Democrat victory in the crucial US Senate runoff elections in Georgia further raised hopes of more fiscal stimulus.
Expectations of larger government borrowing pushed the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield to the highest level since March and held the USD bulls on the defensive. This was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the AUD/USD pair. However, a softer tone in the equity markets kept a lid on any strong gains for the perceived riskier aussie.
Apart from this, a slight disappointment from China's Caixin Services PMI, which unexpectedly fell to 56.3 in December from 57.8 previous, further collaborated towards capping gains for the China-proxy Australian dollar. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move for the AUD/USD pair.
As investors brace for a possible Democrat win in Georgia, Wednesday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment – will be looked upon for some impetus. The key focus, however, will be on the latest FOMC meeting minutes, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7765
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.7767
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.76
|Daily SMA50
|0.7409
|Daily SMA100
|0.7302
|Daily SMA200
|0.7028
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7779
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7658
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7743
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7733
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.769
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7614
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.757
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7855
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7931
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.23 amid a likely Dem lead in Georgia's run-offs
EUR/USD trades around 1.2300, retreating from a 33-month high of 1.2327. Risk sentiment weakens, pushing stocks lower and the anti-risk dollar higher. Democrat lead in Georgia elections triggers fears of greater regulation and high taxes.
GBP/USD regains 1.3600 ahead of Georgia verdict, Bailey
GBP/USD prints mild losses as greenback marks a corrective pullback from a multi-month low. UK PM Johnson sounds cautiously optimistic amid vaccine hopes. Democrats are so far leading the race to Senate. UK PMI, Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold trades with modest losses, around $1945 region
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-month tops and fell to an intraday low level of $1941 during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. The focus remains on the results of US Senate election, ADP data and the FOMC minutes.
Breaking: Bitcoin price reaches new all-time highs as bulls aim for $50,000
Bitcoin eyes new all-time highs at $50,000 after slicing through the resistance at $35,000. BTC/USD remains in the hands of the bulls and is supported by an improving technical outlook.
US dollar index drops to lowest since April 2018 ahead of Georgia election results
US dollar drops as investors await Georgia election results. The dollar index hits the lowest since April 2018 with Democrats gaining an early lead.