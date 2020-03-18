  • Aussie unable to find support, drops to near 0.5800. 
  • Greenback rises further as markets remain in panic mode. 

The AUD/USD pair continued to decline during the American session as the rally of the US dollar persisted and reached a fresh seventeen-year low at 0.5812. As of writing, was trading at 0.5835, modestly off low, still under pressure. 

Risk aversion boosted the demand for the greenback as investors continued to rush for liquidity. The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke above 101.00 to the highest in three years. It was holding at the top, as equity prices in the US dropped further. 

The Dow Jones was falling 6.55% and crude oil more than 15%. The WTI was near $22.00, in levels last seen back in 2003. Markets remained in panic mode unable to find some calm despite liquidity and fiscal stimulus announced across the globe. 

Volatility is set to prevail at extreme levels. The AUD/USD was down almost two hundred pips on Wednesday. The next main support is the 0.5800 area, while on the upside, resistance might be seen at 0.5960 (March 17 low). 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5836
Today Daily Change -0.0163
Today Daily Change % -2.72
Today daily open 0.5999
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6495
Daily SMA50 0.667
Daily SMA100 0.677
Daily SMA200 0.681
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6149
Previous Daily Low 0.5959
Previous Weekly High 0.6686
Previous Weekly Low 0.6122
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6031
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6076
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5922
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5846
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5732
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6112
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6225
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6302

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

