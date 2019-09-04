AUD/USD hits 8-day high after Aussie GDP prints in line with estimates

- AUD/USD picks up a bid as Australian second-quarter GDP matches estimates.
- The economy expanded by 0.5% in the second quarter, as expected, having witnessed a 0.4% growth in the preceding quarter.
The bid tone around the AUD strengthened, pushing the AUD/USD to an eight-day high of 0.6778 after the Australian second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) came in line with the estimates.
The GDP data released at 01:30 showed the Australian economy expanded by 0.5 percentage points quarter-on-quarter in the April to June period, bringing in the annual pace of growth to 1.4%, as expected.
The economy had expanded by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter and 1.8% year-on-year in the first three months of 2019.
The GDP comes a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates unchanged at 1%, but left the doors open for more rate cuts in the near future.
The markets are currently pricing a 25 basis point rate cut in November and another rate cut in February.
A weaker-than-expected GDP data would have bolstered the dovish expectations, leading to a slide in the AUD. The data, however, matched estimates, as noted earlier, allowing a corrective bounce in the AUD/USD. After all, the slowdown in the annualized GDP was expected and priced in over the last few weeks.
As of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6778 and could rise further if equities put on a good show, as suggested by the 0.30% rise in futures on the S&P 500. Also, a better-than-expected China services PMI, due in a few minutes, could strengthen the bullish pressures around the AUD.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6778
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6762
|Daily SMA50
|0.6878
|Daily SMA100
|0.6924
|Daily SMA200
|0.7031
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6765
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6687
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6789
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6689
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6735
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6717
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.666
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6632
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6866
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
