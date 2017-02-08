AUD/USD hit a six-week low of 0.7924 as Aussie exports dropped 1%By Omkar Godbole
The AUD/USD pair hit a 6-week low of 0.7924 after the data released in Australia showed the trade surplus narrowed more than expected in June, largely on account of a 1% drop in the exports.
The trade surplus came-in at AUD 856 million vs. expected print of AUD 1800 million. The previous month’s figure was revised lower to AUD 2024 million from AUD 2471 million. Imports rose 2% m/m, while the exports dropped 1% m/m.
China July Caixin services PMI came-in at 51.5, missing the estimate of 51.9. The weak data could weigh over AUD, which is largely seen as a proxy for China.
Aussie 10-yr yield hits one-month low
The benchmark 10-yr yield fell to 2.662%; its lowest level since July 7. Meanwhile, its US counterpart trades flat lined around 2.26%.
AUD/USD Technical Levels
A break below 0.7892 [23.6% Fib R of 0.7328-0.8066] would open up downside towards 0.7787 [support on the 4-hour chart] and 0.7749 [4-hour 200-MA] levels. On the higher side, breach of resistance at 0.7963 [1-hour 200-MA] could yield a revisit to 0.80 [zero levels] and 0.8043 [Aug 1 high].
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bullish
|Neutral
|High
|1H
|Strongly Bearish
|Oversold
|Expanding
|4H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High
|1D
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1W
|Bearish
|Overbought
|High
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.