AUD/USD hesitates around 0.7300with the USD on recovery

- AUD/USD retreats below 0.7300 after failure at 0.7335/40 resistance area.
- The aussie capitulates against broad US dollar strength.
The Australian dollar has failed, once again, at 0.7335/40 resistance area following a strong performance during Monday’s European trading session. The pair retreated from session highs at 0.7335 to find support at 0.7265 as the US dollar regained lost ground.
The aussie retreats against a stronger USD
The AUD appreciated on early trading, buoyed by the moderately positive market sentiment. News reporting that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is 90% efficient has eased concerns about the economic impact of the pandemic, which favoured “risky assets” like the AUD against the safe-haven USD.
The positive traction seen on the European trading time has been undermined by news that Trump’s administration is weighing further punitive measures against China, which is one of Australia’s largest trading partners.
Beyond that, the strong USD recovery triggered by the upbeat US Preliminary Markit Purchasing Manager’s Index survey has pulled the pair below 0.7300 to be negative on daily charts. The PMI has shown a stronger than expected performance in both the manufacturing and services sectors’, which has boosted confidence about the strength of the US economy.
AUD/USD remains focused on 0.7345 - UOB
From a technical point of view, the FX Analysis Team at UOB sees the aussie biased higher, with key resistance at 0.7345: “As highlighted, odds for further AUD strength would diminish unless AUD breaks the major resistance at 0.7345 soon. Looking ahead, a break of this rather strong level could potentially lead to a rapid rise towards 0.7380. On the downside, a break of 0.7245 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that AUD is not ready to move higher just yet.”
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7282
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|0.731
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7207
|Daily SMA50
|0.7178
|Daily SMA100
|0.7167
|Daily SMA200
|0.684
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7324
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7266
|Previous Weekly High
|0.734
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7254
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7302
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7276
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7217
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7359
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7393
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
