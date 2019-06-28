AUD/USD headed to post its highest weekly close in two months above 0.70

- Trade optimism this week helped antipodeans gather strength.
- US Dollar Index looks to close the week flat.
- Investors are likely to close their positions ahead of Trump-Xi meeting.
Since dropping to its lowest level since early January and finding support at 0.6830 last week, the AUD/USD pair has been staging a decisive recovery and is now looking to finish the week above the 0.70 mark for the first time since late April. As of writing, the pair was up 0.13% on the day at 0.7017.
Earlier this week, renewed optimism about the U.S. and China looking to make a deal to end the trade conflict this weekend during the G20 summit in Japan helped antipodeans gather strength. Although the latest headlines suggest that an agreement may not be as easy as thought with China reportedly pushing for the U.S. to lift the ban on Huawei, which Trump administration is unwilling to do, investors remain hopeful.
Reflecting this sentiment, major equity indexes in the U.S. are posting modest gains on Friday and the 10-year Treasury bond yield is staying in the positive territory above the critical 2% threshold.
Meanwhile, the greenback struggled to make a meaningful recovery throughout the week as investors think a Fed rate cut in July is imminent. Earlier this week, comments from several Fed officials hinted that it was unlikely for the Fed to make a 50 basis points rate cut in July but the US Dollar Index positive reaction stayed relatively shallow. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is at 96.20, virtually unchanged on both the daily and the weekly chart.
Earlier today, the data published by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed that the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, remained steady at 1.6% in May as expected. Commenting on the data, “A softening in the core PCE deflator earlier this year was a big factor in the Fed’s shift to a more accommodative stance. That key measure of inflation rose to 1.6% today and the sequential increase in recent months suggests modestly firmer footing in Q2, though not enough to dissuade the Fed from cutting rates,” said Wells Fargo analysts.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7019
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7009
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6943
|Daily SMA50
|0.6964
|Daily SMA100
|0.7037
|Daily SMA200
|0.7104
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.701
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6983
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6938
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6831
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6993
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6974
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6964
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7018
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7028
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7045
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1400 amid upbeat EZ inflation,
EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation exceeded expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. US Core PCE also beat with 1.6% YoY. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2700 amid political speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2700 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.
USD/JPY climbs higher toward 108, looks to snap 5-week losing streak
The USD/JPY pair edged higher in the last hour toward and is now looking to post weekly gains for the first time since mid-May.
Gold refreshes session lows; downside seems limited ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Gold finally broke down of its European session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1407 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145.