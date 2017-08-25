AUD/USD: headed to 0.8250? - BBH

Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained that the Australian dollar peaked near $0.8065 in late July before falling to nearly $0.7800 in mid-August.

Key Quotes:

"We suggested last week that the pullback in the dollar bloc had run its course.

The Aussie struggled at the start of the week but recorded near six-day highs before the weekend.

A move above $0.7970 signals not only a test of the earlier high but another leg up toward $0.8150-$0.8250."