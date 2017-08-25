AUD/USD: headed to 0.8250? - BBH

AUD/USD: headed to 0.8250? - BBHBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained that the Australian dollar peaked near $0.8065 in late July before falling to nearly $0.7800 in mid-August.
Key Quotes:
"We suggested last week that the pullback in the dollar bloc had run its course.
The Aussie struggled at the start of the week but recorded near six-day highs before the weekend.
A move above $0.7970 signals not only a test of the earlier high but another leg up toward $0.8150-$0.8250."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.