- AUD/USD drops to a nearly one-month low and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- The dovish RBA minutes, along with the risk-off mood, weigh on the risk-sensitive Aussie.
- A weaker USD lends support, though the bias now seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
The AUD/USD pair comes under heavy selling following an early uptick to the 0.6745 area and dives to a nearly one-month low on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, manage to rebound a few pips and hold steady around mid-0.6600s during the early European session.
The Australian Dollar started losing ground after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes showed that policymakers considered leaving interest rates unchanged at the December meeting. Apart from this, the Bank of Japan-inspired slump in the AUD/JPY cross, along with an extended sell-off in the equity markets, contribute to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Aussie. That said, a weaker US Dollar helps limit the downside for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
The intraday USD downtick, meanwhile, could be attributed to aggressive buying around the Japanese Yen, though a combination of factors should help limit the downside. Worries that a surge in COVID-19 cases in China could delay a broader reopening in the country overshadows the optimism over the easing of strict lockdown measures. This, along with a more hawkish commentary by the Fed, should offer support to the safe-haven buck and cap any attempted recovery for the AUD/USD pair.
It is worth recalling that the US central bank indicated that it will continue to raise rates to crush inflation. Furthermore, policymakers projected at least an additional 75 bps increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. This, in turn, pushes the US Treasury bond yields and favours the USD bulls, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the downside. Moreover, a break below the 100-day SMA support adds credence to the negative outlook for spot prices.
Moving ahead, there isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday. Hence, the US bond yields, along with the broader risk sentiment, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Apart from this, the COVID-19 situation in China should allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6655
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|0.6696
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6743
|Daily SMA50
|0.6566
|Daily SMA100
|0.6667
|Daily SMA200
|0.6894
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6733
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6893
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6675
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6714
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6675
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6654
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6625
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6725
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6753
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6774
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY trades at multi-month below 133.00 after Kuroda
USD/JPY is down more than 400 pips on Tuesday near 132.50 following the Bank of Japan's policy tweak. In the press conference, BOJ Governor Kuroda reiterated that they won't hesitate to ease policy further if necessary but failed to trigger a reaction in the pair.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0600 as US Dollar recovers on higher yields
EUR/USD is dropping below 1.0600 after the latest whipsaw, ahead of the European open. The pair is feeling the pull of gravity as the US Dollar reverses losses, gaining support from the rally in the US Treasury yields led by the BoJ's revision to its yield policy.
GBP/USD consolidates losses above 1.2100 as US Dollar pauses sell-off
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2100 heading into Tuesday’s London open. Cable cuts losses, as the US Dollar rebounds amid firmer US Treasury yields. Markets remain unnerved amid the surprise BoJ policy move, weighing on the higher-yielding GBP.
Gold eyes $1,800 and Treasury yields post-hawkish BoJ pivot Premium
Having defended the critical 200-DMA support at $1,785 on Monday, Gold price once again found fresh buyers near that level and staged a solid bunce in early Tuesday. The sudden upswing in the Gold price could be attributed to a significant market reaction to a surprise hawkish BoJ policy shift.
Two things count the most: The policy response to the Covid surge in China and US inflation
This week in the US it’s mostly housing data, consumer confidence and a biggie, personal income and spending on Friday–but Friday is the day before Christmas and almost certainly a short day in Europe and the US. Elsewhere the new include inflation and BoJ meeting in Japan.