AUD/USD hangs near multi-year lows, just below 0.60 mark

- AUD/USD struggled to capitalize on its early attempted recovery.
- Some renewed weakness in equity markets seemed to cap gains.
- A modest USD pullback might lend some support, at least for now.
The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and has now dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range, back below the key 0.60 psychological mark.
The pair gained some traction during the Asian session on Wednesday amid moved away from near 17-year lows after the RBA announced A$ 10.7 billion worth of liquidity infusion via repo actions.
On the other hand, the US dollar eroded a part of the overnight strong gains and remained supportive, albeit the pair failed to capitalize on the move amid some renewed weakness in the equity markets.
Despite coordinated efforts by global central banks and various government measures, concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued weighing on investors' sentiment.
This eventually failed to provide any meaningful respite for the perceived riskier Australian dollar, which held bulls from placing any aggressive bets and seemed to be the only factors capping any strong gains.
Meanwhile, some follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields might limit any further USD downside, which might now set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move for the major.
Hence, any attempted recovery runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly and might still be seen as a selling opportunity as the focus remains on developments surrounding the coronavirus saga.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5999
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.5999
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6495
|Daily SMA50
|0.667
|Daily SMA100
|0.677
|Daily SMA200
|0.681
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6149
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5959
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6686
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6122
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6031
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5922
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5732
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6225
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battling 1.10 as dollar takes a breather, stimulus eyed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, attempting a recovery after Tuesday's massive sell-off and as the dollar takes a breather. Germany is open to issuing euro-bonds and the US is contemplating a $1.2 trillion package to mitigate the economic fallout from coronavirus.
GBP/USD trades around 1.21 after bouncing from six-month lows
GBP/USD is trading around 1.21, up from the nearly 1.20, the lowest since September 2019. The greenback is moving down after storming the board on Tuesday. The UK is mulling a £350 billion stimulus package.
Forex Today: Dollar takes a partial breather as stimulus seems insufficient, 20% unemployment feared
Asian stocks and futures on European and US stocks are down after "Turnaround Tuesday" which has seen a recovery. as fears of the coronavirus pandemic rise and markets question fiscal stimulus plans.
WTI heads back towards multi-year low of $26.65
WTI stalls its recovery momentum and heads back towards the 49-month lows clocked in early Asia. The bounce remained elusive as the sellers returned alongside risk-off pre-European trading.
Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections?
"The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus... and this is their new hoax" – President Donald Trump while the disease was spreading. While the Commander in Chief has eventually stepped up his game – his recent guidelines are still to be judged – it is already taking its toll.