AUD/USD hangs near multi-week lows, around mid-0.6700s

- Expectations that RBA will cut rates on Tuesday continues to weigh on the Aussie.
- Cautious mood benefitted the USD’s safe-haven status and adds to the pressure.
- Mixed trade-related headlines did little to impress bulls or provide any respite.
The AUD/USD pair held on to its weaker tone through the early European session on Monday and remained well within the striking distance of multi-week lows set last week.
The pair failed to capitalize on Friday's attempted recovery move and met with some fresh supply at the start of a new trading week amid firming expectations that the RBA will deliver a 25bps rate cut at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday.
Risk-on mood/dovish RBA expectations continue to weigh
On the other hand, the prevalent cautions extended some support to the US Dollar's relative safe-haven status and further collaborated towards driving flows away from perceived riskier currencies - like the Australian Dollar.
Moreover, mixed trade-related headlines did little to lend any support to the China-proxy Australian Dollar or assist the pair to register any meaningful recovery ahead of the high-level US-China trade negotiations in October.
It is worth mentioning that reports suggested that the US Administration is looking to restrict capital flows into China and to limit Chinese companies from trading on the US exchanges, though was later denied by the US Treasury officials.
Meanwhile, Monday's slightly better-than-expected release of Chinese manufacturing PMI passed unnoticed, which clearly indicates that investors are likely to refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of Tuesday's key event risk.
In the meantime, the USD price dynamics, the broader market risk sentiment and any incoming trade-related headlines might continue to act as key determinants of the pair's momentum on the first day of a new week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6755
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6811
|Daily SMA50
|0.6812
|Daily SMA100
|0.6882
|Daily SMA200
|0.6995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.678
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6743
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6738
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6766
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6757
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6746
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6709
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6783
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.682
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes at low ground ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, set to end the third quarter with a substantial loss. German retail sales rose by 0.5% in August as expected. Inflation figures are eyed.
GBP/USD on the back foot amid chaotic politics, ahead of GDP
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23, down. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps. UK GDP is set to confirm Q2 contraction.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle
Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.
Gold: Eyes biggest monthly loss since August 2018
Gold is on track to report its biggest monthly loss since August 2018. The yellow metal is on the defensive with the daily chart reporting a bearish setup. That is the biggest monthly loss since August 2018. Back then, the yellow metal had dropped by 1.82%.
Forex Today: Trade uncertainty dominates markets, Boris Johnson in new trouble, China recovering
The market's mood has stabilized after a US official denied that the US will limit investor portfolio flows into China and the delisting of Chinese companies from US exchanges. However, the official has said it will not happen "for now."