AUD/USD hangs near multi-week lows, around mid-0.6700s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Expectations that RBA will cut rates on Tuesday continues to weigh on the Aussie.
  • Cautious mood benefitted the USD’s safe-haven status and adds to the pressure.
  • Mixed trade-related headlines did little to impress bulls or provide any respite.

The AUD/USD pair held on to its weaker tone through the early European session on Monday and remained well within the striking distance of multi-week lows set last week.
 
The pair failed to capitalize on Friday's attempted recovery move and met with some fresh supply at the start of a new trading week amid firming expectations that the RBA will deliver a 25bps rate cut at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday.

Risk-on mood/dovish RBA expectations continue to weigh

On the other hand, the prevalent cautions extended some support to the US Dollar's relative safe-haven status and further collaborated towards driving flows away from perceived riskier currencies - like the Australian Dollar.
 
Moreover, mixed trade-related headlines did little to lend any support to the China-proxy Australian Dollar or assist the pair to register any meaningful recovery ahead of the high-level US-China trade negotiations in October.
 
It is worth mentioning that reports suggested that the US Administration is looking to restrict capital flows into China and to limit Chinese companies from trading on the US exchanges, though was later denied by the US Treasury officials.
 
Meanwhile, Monday's slightly better-than-expected release of Chinese manufacturing PMI passed unnoticed, which clearly indicates that investors are likely to refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of Tuesday's key event risk.
 
In the meantime, the USD price dynamics, the broader market risk sentiment and any incoming trade-related headlines might continue to act as key determinants of the pair's momentum on the first day of a new week.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6755
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 0.6766
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6811
Daily SMA50 0.6812
Daily SMA100 0.6882
Daily SMA200 0.6995
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.678
Previous Daily Low 0.6743
Previous Weekly High 0.6806
Previous Weekly Low 0.6738
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6766
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6757
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6746
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6709
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6783
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.682

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

