AUD/USD hangs near daily lows, just below mid-0.7700s

- AUD/USD struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the 0.7775 region.
- The optimistic US economic outlook underpinned the greenback and capped gains.
- The risk-on mood might help limit the downside ahead of the FOMC on Wednesday.
The AUD/USD pair retreated around 30 pips from daily tops and has now dropped to the lower end of its intraday trading range, just below mid-0.7700s.
The underlying bullish sentiment extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week. The uptick got an additional boost following the release of better-than-expected Chinese Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures, which helped offset an unexpected rise in jobless rate and disappointing Fixed Asset Investment data.
Meanwhile, growing market bets about a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic continued underpinning the US dollar. Investors remain optimistic about the US economic outlook amid the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the passage of a massive US fiscal stimulus package. This, in turn, kept a lid on any further gains for the AUD/USD pair, rather prompted some selling near the 0.7775 region.
That said, the downside remains cushioned, at least for the time being, as investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC monetary policy meeting this week. The Fed decision should influence the US bond yields and play a key role in driving the USD in the near-term. This, in turn, will provide a meaningful impetus and assist traders to determine the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair.
In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics will be looked upon for some trading opportunities amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7749
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.7763
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7787
|Daily SMA50
|0.7741
|Daily SMA100
|0.7563
|Daily SMA200
|0.7335
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7801
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7801
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.762
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7754
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7772
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7724
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7686
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7648
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7801
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7839
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7877
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
