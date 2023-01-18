AUD/USD hangs near daily low, 0.7000 holds the key for bulls amid resurgent USD demand

- AUD/USD struggles to preserve its modest intraday gains amid broad-based USD strength.
- Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes and declining US bond yields might cap gains for the buck.
- Odds for an additional rate hike by the RBA should help limit the downside for the major.
- Traders now look forward to important US macro releases for some meaningful impetus.
The AUD/USD pair continues with its struggle to find acceptance above the 0.7000 psychological mark and surrenders its modest intraday gains registered during the Asian session. Spot prices retreat to the lower end of the daily range, around the 0.6980-0.6975 region, and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar price dynamics.
Following a brief consolidation, the USD catches aggressive bids in reaction to the Bank of Japan-led sell-off in the Japanese Yen. Apart from this, the cautious market mood - amid growing worries about a deeper global economic downturn - further benefits the greenback's relative safe-haven status and acts as a headwind for the risk-sensitive Aussie. That said, a combination of factors should help limit any meaningful corrective decline for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
Investors seem convinced that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance in the wake of easing inflationary pressures. In fact, the markets are currently pricing in a greater chance of a smaller 25 bps Fed rate hike move in February. This leads to a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and lend some support to the AUD/USD pair. Furthermore, optimism over a Chinese economic recovery could underpin the China-proxy Aussie.
Apart from this, rising odds for an additional interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in February support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the AUD/USD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that spot prices have topped out and positioning for any meaningful corrective pullback. Traders now look forward to important US macro releases for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session.
Wednesday's US economic docket features the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and monthly Retail Sales figures. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair. The focus will then shift to the Australian employment details, scheduled during the Asian session on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6987
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6823
|Daily SMA50
|0.6758
|Daily SMA100
|0.6637
|Daily SMA200
|0.6827
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6997
|Previous Daily Low
|0.693
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6994
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.686
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6956
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6877
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7012
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7038
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY soars 2.50% through 131.00 after BoJ's inaction on yield control policy
USD/JPY is rallying hard beyond 131.00 after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced no changes to its monetary and yield control policy on Wednesday. The Japanese yen is reversing a part of its recent uptrend, as the BoJ defies market pressure. Kuroda eyed.
AUD/USD hangs near daily low, 0.7000 holds the key for bulls amid resurgent USD demand
The AUD/USD pair continues with its struggle to find acceptance above the 0.7000 psychological mark and surrenders its modest intraday gains registered during the Asian session. Spot prices retreat to the lower end of the daily range, around the 0.6980-0.6975 region, and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar price dynamics.
Gold drops to test $1,900 as US Dollar firms up post-BoJ
Gold price has come under renewed selling pressure, looking to attack the $1,900 key level early Wednesday. The US Dollar is catching a strong bid in tandem with the USD/JPY pair following the BoJ's unchanged yield control policy decision. US data awaited.
Ethereum price faces strong headwinds around $1,600 as multiple bearish signals emerge
Ethereum price shows a clear sign of slowing down as it heads into a supply zone. Although there is a slow climb to the upside, the chances of a further continuation are very low.
UK Inflation Preview: Another soft CPI to hit Pound Sterling, here’s why Premium
GBP/USD picks up bids to defend the previous day’s run-up around the 1.2300 round figure, despite posting only 0.08% intraday gains, as the Cable pair traders await the UK’s key inflation data on early Wednesday. Even so, the quote stays inside an eight-day-old rising wedge bearish chart formation.