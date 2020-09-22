AUD/USD guillotine drops on the heads of the bulls

- AUD/USD rally loses its head as the RBA confirms drastic policy options that are still on the table.
- AUD/USD now depends on domestic global economic data and risk sentiment in the build-up to the RBA.
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7167, melting away tot he downside having already lost some 0.77% at the time of writing to renewed complications for the bulls.
As it stands, the Aussie has been the second-worst performing G10 currency on a 1-day view.
There is a complicated mix of reasons for the sudden drop in demand for the currency, but the supply is mostly about the market's rethink of the path for the global recovery, for which AUD is closely correlated to.
USD correcting back to life
First and foremost, the US dollar has started to show signs of life again.
Fears of another wave in Covid-19 clashing with the US flu season is hurting risk appetite.
Also, with Europe becoming the new epicentre, this potentially strips the political stability trade out from beneath the euro which too will have supported the US dollar.
The Federal Reserve did little to appease bulls on Wall Street when it failed to meet expectations of additional stimulus at its last interest rate decision meeting.
Additionally, the death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will make the passage of another stimulus package in Congress less likely before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
This event has been sparking large declines in the healthcare sector and stocks in general.
Washington appears to be no closer to a possible fourth stimulus package.
Congress has for weeks remained deadlocked over the size and shape of another coronavirus-response bill, on top of the roughly $3 trillion already enacted into law.
Lastly, uncertainty around the US election and China-related tensions are all risk factors for which the US dollar is considered as a haven.
Then the guillotine dropped
All it took was a reminder from the Reserve Bank of Australia officials that negative rates and forex market intervention were options that are on the table to see the head of the AUD/USD rally well and truly cut off.
The RBA's deputy governor, Guy Debelle, referred to intervention to negative rates as “possible”.
AUD/USD fell 0.4% right off the bat on the remarks.
Whether or not this happens depends crucially on the labour market, wage and price developments in the coming months. However, with so much slack in the global economy, we would judge that such a move could be considered as ‘likely’,
analysts at Rabobank argued, referring specifically to a rate cut.
Given that the prospect of further RBA policy moves is on the table, the AUD is set to be more sensitive to economic data releases in the build-up to the October 6th interest meeting.
AUD/USD levels
A restest of the 0.72 figure could come into play again if 0.7150 holds these initial tests.
A firm resistance in the lows of the 9th and 10th Sep ranges in 0.7190/12 will be expected to result in a fresh wave of supply towards 0.7020, especially if USD short covering kicks-in significantly.
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7167
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|0.7223
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7287
|Daily SMA50
|0.7196
|Daily SMA100
|0.6982
|Daily SMA200
|0.677
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7325
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7198
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7346
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7254
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7277
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7173
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7122
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7046
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7299
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7375
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7426
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump below 1.1700
The EUR/USD pair extended its slump with Fed Chair Powell’s words. US economy has proved resilient, according to Powell. Dollar remains strong, equities attempting a comeback.
GBP/USD resumes decline, trades at a two-month low
Busy day in the UK, which anyway was not enough to underpin the Pound. BOE’s Bailey ruled out negative rates, PM Johnson announced new restrictive measures amid coronavirus outbreak.
XAU/USD drops back to the $1,900 area as US dollar strengthens
Metals are falling on Tuesday for the second day in a row but so far, they have been able to hold above weekly lows. XAU/USD found resistance at $1,920/oz and pulled back to the $1,900 area.
Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows
Ethereum takes the brunt of the falls and gives market share to Bitcoin. Pause in the falls before looking for key supports at lower prices. Ripple plays dangerously and risks looking for support at the $0.20 level.
WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) consolidates the bounce above the $40 barrier, having regained the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), currently at $39.75.