AUD/USD grinds near mid-0.6700s as strong Treasury bond yields probe US Dollar weakness

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • AUD/USD struggles to defend the previous day’s rebound from a two-month low, grinds higher of late.
  • Downbeat Aussie data contrasts with China-inspired optimism to challenge bulls.
  • Softer US Dollar allowed Aussie buyers to begin March on a positive note.
  • Strong US Treasury bond yields, mixed US data appear to be a challenge for the bulls.

AUD/USD remains sidelined around 0.6755 as traders await more signals to back the latest rebound from a two-month low during early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Aussie pair struggles to justify the softer US Dollar and China-linked market optimism amid strong US Treasury bond yields and mostly upbeat US data.

That said, the Aussie pair managed to reverse the Aussie GDP and inflation-induced pessimism after strong China activity data for February. The risk barometer pair also benefited from China Finance Minister Liu He’s comments as he showed readiness to bolster the nation’s fiscal spending. The policymaker also mentioned that the foundation of China's economic recovery is unstable and challenges the AUD/USD bulls afterwards.

Elsewhere, US ISM Manufacturing PMI details renew inflation fears as the headline gauge rose to 47.7 from 47.4 prior, versus the 48.0 expected. However, the Prices Paid and New Orders were the highest in five and four months respectively.

Ahead of the data, Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) President Neel Kashkari said, "Wage growth is now too high to be consistent with 2% inflation." The policymaker also added and noted that it is concerning that the Federal Reserve's rate hikes so far have not brought down service inflation.

It should be observed the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest levels since early November 2022 by poking the 4.0% mark, whereas the two-year counterpart rallied to the June 2007 levels by piercing the 4.90% mark. The jump in the US Treasury bond yields suggests the market’s fears of inflation and recession, challenging the risk-barometer AUD/USD pair. That said, Wall Street closed mixed while the S&P 500 Futures struggled for clear directions of late.

Looking forward, Australia’s Building Permits for January may offer immediate direction ahead of the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. However, significant attention will be on Friday’s US ISM Services PMI amid fears of strong services inflation.

Technical analysis

Unless crossing a convergence of the one-month-old descending resistance line and the 200-DMA, around 0.6795, as well as staying beyond the 0.6800 round figure, the AUD/USD bulls are off the table.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6755
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.43%
Today daily open 0.6726
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6898
Daily SMA50 0.6895
Daily SMA100 0.6735
Daily SMA200 0.6797
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6758
Previous Daily Low 0.6704
Previous Weekly High 0.6921
Previous Weekly Low 0.6719
Previous Monthly High 0.7158
Previous Monthly Low 0.6698
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6724
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6737
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6701
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6676
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6647
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6754
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6783
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6808

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tests 1.0600 after US data

EUR/USD tests 1.0600 after US data

EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0600 in the early American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs increased at a stronger pace than expected in Q4, the US Dollar gathered strength against its rivals.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1950 amid renewed USD strength

GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1950 amid renewed USD strength

GBP/USD continued to stretch lower and declined below 1.1950 on Thursday. Upbeat employment-related data releases from the US seem to be providing a boost to the US Dollar in the second half of the day and weighing on the pair.

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats to $1,830 as US yields push higher

Gold retreats to $1,830 as US yields push higher

Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,830 in the early American session on Thursday after having recovered to $1,840 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot. 

Gold News

Will Elon Musk’s master plan for sustainable energy kick off a rally in green cryptocurrencies?

Will Elon Musk’s master plan for sustainable energy kick off a rally in green cryptocurrencies?

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter recently announced a plan for sustainable energy for everyone on the planet. This could fuel a narrative of sustainability among crypto market participants and fuel a rally.

Read more

CRM jumps to highest level in 11 months

CRM jumps to highest level in 11 months

Salesforce (CRM) stock blasted off 15.3% in Thursday's premarket to $193 after the equity market swooned for the software giant's raised guidance during its earnings call late Wednesday.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures