AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7250 on China PMI, Ukraine, RBA eyed

- AUD/USD consolidates recent losses at multi-day top, renews intraday low of late.
- China NBS Manufacturing PMI rose past market forecast, prior in February, Non-Manufacturing PMI improved too.
- S&P 500 Futures, US Treasury yields print mild gains amid lackluster markets, mixed updates concerning Russia-Ukraine.
- RBA is likely to keep the rate unchanged, US data, Biden’s speech will be important too.
AUD/USD extends bounce off intraday low to 0.7265 after China released upbeat activity data for February during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair rises for the third consecutive day.
China’s headline NBS Manufacturing PMI for February rose to 50.2 versus 49.9 expected and 50.1 prior. Further, the Non-Manufacturing PMI crossed 51.1 previous readouts with 51.6 figures for the stated month.
Earlier in the day, Australia's Current Account Balance for Q4 eased to 12.7B versus 14.9B forecasts and 23.9B prior. Further, Home Loans and Investment Lending For Homes flashed mixed numbers as the former eased to 1.0% whereas the latter rallied to 6.1% in January. Also from Australia were activity numbers from AiG and Commonwealth Bank (CBA) for February, both of which remained above 50.00 but the CBA gauge eased.
AUD/USD portrayed a heavy recovery on Monday as the risk-barometer pair not only filled the week-start gap but also refreshed multi-day high by the end of the day. The US dollar weakness and firmer gold prices could be linked to the quote’s latest gains. However, looming concerns over Russia and Ukraine join the market’s inflation woes to test the pair buyers of late.
The US Dollar Index tracked downbeat US Treasury yields to consolidate February’s gains during the last few days. US 10-year Treasury yields dropped the most since early December 2021 the previous day mainly due to the receding hawkish mood at the Fed and downbeat inflation expectations.
That said, US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, don’t comply with the recently easing Fed chatters as the gauge jumped to the highest since November 23, marked a 2.62% figure by the end of Monday’s North American session. It should be noted that the CME’s FedWatch Tool marked nearly 5.0% probabilities of a 0.50% Fed rate hike in March, versus more than 50% before a few days. While considering this, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday, “Today I am in favor of a 25 bps move at March meeting."
Talking about geopolitics, imagery company Naxar recently mentioned Russian troops' length of around 40 miles near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. On Monday, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine concluded without any core results, as expected. The diplomats assured further talks during this week but Moscow isn’t ready to step back as Russian troops bombard civilian buildings in Kyiv. On the other hand, Ukraine President Zelenskyy was quoted by Reuters’ reporter Phil Stewart to consider a no-fly zone for Russian missiles, planes and helicopters. The same would push the US to jump into the battle, as signaled earlier by the White House (WH). However, the WH press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday ruled out the idea of using US troops to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the eastern European country.
Looking forward, AUD/USD traders will keep their eyes on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Monetary policy meeting as the Aussie central bank has repeatedly refrained from being hawkish despite reflation fears. Should the RBA reiterates the dovish bias, the risk-barometer pair may witness further downside.
Read: Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Inflationary pressures and wage growth take center stage
Technical analysis
Despite the latest pullback from a downward sloping resistance line from mid-November 2021, around 0.7275 at the latest, AUD/USD stays beyond the 100-DMA level of 0.7237 for the first time in four months. Hence, the Aussie pair’s further selling hinges on a clear downside break of the key DMA.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7264
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.7261
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7168
|Daily SMA50
|0.7183
|Daily SMA100
|0.7239
|Daily SMA200
|0.7333
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7286
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7158
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7285
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7094
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7237
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7207
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7184
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7056
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7312
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7364
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7441
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks around 1.1200 ahead of further developments in the Russia-Ukraine war
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1200 ahead of fresh impetus from the Russia-Ukraine tensions. Besides Russia, Europe looks to be the most impacted economy from the sanctions. Tuesday’s Manufacturing PMI from the US and Europe will remain under the radar.
GBP/USD grinds higher past 1.3400 but bulls remain unconvinced
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3415-20 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday, after a brief decline below crucial support the previous day. In addition to the cable pair’s latest struggle in keeping the rebound, bearish MACD signals the clear break of the previously important support lines and moving averages also favor sellers.
Gold drawn towards $1,900, $1,920 eyed thereafter
The Gold price has rallied as demand for safe-haven assets remained strong. The hourly chart offers a trapped bias between the trendline support and the overhead resistance near $1,920. US gold futures settled up 0.7%.
Solana bulls jump on positive crypto sentiment, but $100 remains elusive for SOL
Solana price is riding the same momentum felt by cryptocurrencies, stocks, and other risk-on assets around the globe. A meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus has given investors hope that a cessation of the current conflict in Ukraine may be coming to an end.
Russian Sanctions: Assessing the economic damage and waiting for the new normal
While it can seem wrong to focus on financial markets when bombs are dropping on Ukraine’s main cities and children are dying, the reality is that when tanks roll into a city, not only are they harbingers of physical destruction, but of financial destruction too.