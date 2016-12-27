AUD/USD: gold goes down, dollar up, RBA perhaps more dovish?

Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7186, up 0.08% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7191 and low at 0.7180.

AUD/USD is quiet in early Asia in holiday markets, drifting along with the greenback that has traded flat around the 103 handle. The markets are going to be quiet in the absence of a shock and the New Year will bring us a slightly more dovish RBA perhaps and plenty of uncertainty around Trump and the US economy that will keep the Fed on red alert. For today, there is no data for the antipodeans.

AUD/USD levels

Spot is presently trading at 0.7187, and next resistance can be seen at 0.7188 (Hourly 20 EMA), 0.7191 (Daily High), 0.7195 (Daily Classic PP), 0.7199 (Yesterday's High) and 0.7204 (Hourly 100 SMA). Support below can be found at 0.7182 (Daily Open), 0.7180 (Daily Low), 0.7175 (Monthly Low), 0.7175 (Weekly Low) and 0.7173 (Yesterday's Low).

Another theme for the New Year will be commodities and gold that also drive the price in the Aussie.

