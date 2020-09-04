AUD/USD: Global mood to drive the aussie, equity markets a wildcar – Westpac

A weak US dollar has been one of the key drivers of the AUD/USD two-year highs around 0.74. But US dollar sentiment has picked up in recent days and the greenback is on track for its first weekly gain since June. Global sentiment is set to drive the aussie in the week ahead, according to economists at Westpac.
Key quotes
“The Federal Reserve adopted a new policy framework that should mean that it keeps interest rates very low for even longer than previously thought. This lack of yield support for the US dollar seems likely to weigh on it for some time. But short-term, the US dollar has found support from a few different sources. One is relative growth prospects. The latest US data suggests less damage than expected from businesses having to shut their doors once again in response to the virus.”
“After its meeting on Tuesday, the RBA noted the Aussie’s rally but pointed out the strength of commodity prices as well as the US dollar’s broad-based decline. However, while the RBA kept interest rates on hold at 0.25%, it expanded its facility which provides cheap funding to banks on the condition that they increase lending to businesses. The RBA also said it would quote ‘consider how further monetary measures could support the recovery.’ So perhaps this will weigh on the Aussie in coming months.”
“Australia’s key economic data release was of course Q2 GDP. The 7% fall was close to expectations, as consumer spending slumped with a wide range of businesses closed due to the pandemic. The Australian economy is 6.3% smaller than a year ago, a much sharper fall than in previous recessions. However, it is not nearly as dramatic as in other nations such as the US, which is down about 9%.”
“In the week ahead, we will see updates on Australian business and consumer confidence but the global mood is likely to be key. On the positive side, iron ore prices are up to $130 per tonne as Australia continues to record trade surpluses.”
“But equity markets are a wild card. The Aussie’s highs this week lined up with record highs for global equities. But the selloff later in the week knocked the Aussie down to 0.7250.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower after weak German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.1850 after German factory orders, ahead of critical Non-Farm Payrolls. The US likely continued gaining jobs, albeit at a slower pace.
GBP/USD trades below 1.33 ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses under 1.33, awaiting the US jobs report. Uncertainty about the furlough scheme and Brexit have been weighing on the pound.
Gold in consolidation ahead of NFP, key levels to watch
Gold (XAU/USD) has pulled back from the recent troughs amid a sharp sell-off in the global markets. The bounce, however, lacks follow-through, as the traders remain on the side-lines ahead of the critical US Non-farm payrolls data.
Forex Today: Market froth falls off, dollar ready to rock on all-important Non-Farm Payrolls
Stocks markets finally endured a significant downward correction led by tech stocks. The US dollar has stabilized after staging a recovery and ahead of August's Non-Farm Payrolls, which is set to show a slower recovery.
WTI: Oil falls back below 200-day SMA
WTI flips the 200-day SMA into support after rejection at $41.28. A close below Thursday's low may invite more substantial chart-driven selling. The black gold created a candle with a long lower wick on Thursday.