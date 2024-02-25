AUD/USD gains ground above the mid-0.6500s, investors await Australian CPI data

The AUD/USD pair holds above the mid-0.6500s during the early Asian session on Monday. The pair maintain the upward momentum, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovering around the 104.00 mark. The market is likely to be quiet on Monday, and investors await the Australian monthly CPI on Wednesday for fresh impetus. AUD/USD currently trades near 0.6565, gaining 0.04% on the day. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials emphasized last week that they are worried about the risk of cutting interest rates too soon or too much rather than keeping them high for too long and damaging the economy. The US central bank wants to see further evidence that inflation is on a path to its 2% target before lowering interest rates. That being said, the higher-for-longer rate narrative in the US might cap the downside of the US Dollar (USD) and act as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair. The markets anticipated the Fed to cut its rate in May or June meeting, while the Fed’s Christopher Waller hinted that the first rate cuts could come later this year. Investors will take more cues from the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE), the Fed's preferred inflation measure, which is estimated to show an increase of 0.4% MoM and 2.8% YoY in January. On the Aussie front, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its cash rate steady at 4.35% earlier this month. The Australian central bank indicated in its meeting Minutes that inflation would return to target within a reasonable timeframe, even though this process would take some time. However, other rate hikes cannot be ruled out. The Australian monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January will be due on Wednesday, and the Retail Sales will be released on Thursday. On the US docket, the Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q4) and Core CPE will be in the spotlight this week, due on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively,

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.