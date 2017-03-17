AUD/USD further rangebound likely – UOB

AUD/USD further rangebound likely – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the Aussie Dollar should keep the sideline theme between 0.7600 and 0.7730 in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
“AUD eked out a fresh high of 0.7750 but was unable to hold on to its gain. The subsequent sharp drop from the high indicates that the upward pressure post-FOMC has eased off. A temporary top is likely in place at 0.7750 and AUD is deemed to have moved into a sideway-trading range. That said, the immediate bias is for a probe lower towards the low end of the expected 0.7600/0.7730 consolidation range”.