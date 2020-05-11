AUD/USD focus shifted to the upside – UOB

Further gains in the Aussie dollar are seen lifting AUD/USD to the 0.6570 region in the next weeks, in opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group.
24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that AUD “could strengthen further” and added, “overbought conditions suggest that a break of 0.6570 is unlikely”. AUD subsequently rose to 0.6547 before ending the day on a firm note 0.6533. Despite the firm closing, conditions remain overbought and while AUD could edge higher from here, a break of 0.6570 still appears unlikely for now (next resistance is at 0.6600). On the downside, a breach of 0.6495 (minor support is at 0.6510) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “The sudden and outsized gain of +1.44% (NY close of 0.6497) yesterday was unexpected. The risk has shifted quickly to the upside towards last month’s top at 0.6570. This level is acting as a solid resistance and AUD has post a daily closing above this level before further sustained advance can be expected. At this stage, the prospect for such a scenario is not that high but it would continue to increase as long as AUD does not move below 0.6435 within these few days.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
