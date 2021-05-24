AUD/USD fluctuates in tight range above 0.7700 in quiet day

- AUD/USD struggles to make a decisive move in either direction.
- US Dollar Index stays below 90.00 on Monday.
- Wall Street's main indexes look to open higher.
After closing the previous week in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair opened in a quiet manner and seems to be having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction. As of writing, the pair was down 0.08% on the day at 0.7724.
USD weakens modestly on Monday
The US Dollar Index managed to stage a rebound on Friday on the back of upbeat PMI data from the US. However, the upbeat marker mood is not allowing the USD to preserve its strength on Monday. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.15% on a daily basis at 89.90.
Currently, the S&P Futures and the Nasdaq Futures are up 0.45% and 0.6%, respectively, suggesting that risk flows are likely to continue to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day.
Later in the session, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index for April will be featured in the US economic docket.
Additionally, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard and Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester will be delivering speeches. Last week, several policymakers voiced concerns over inflation and called for discussion on QE adjustments to start in the upcoming meetings. Hawkish Fed commentary is likely to help the greenback stay resilient against its rivals and limit AUD/USD's upside.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7726
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7768
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7728
|Daily SMA200
|0.751
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7784
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7718
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7814
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7744
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7759
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7703
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7678
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7809
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7834
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood. Inflation concerns counter receding Fed's tapering fears. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, as the US dollar finds its feet amid holiday-thinned market conditions. UK reopening optimism continue to underpin the pound, despite rising cases of the Indian covid variant. Eyes on Bailey's speech.
XAU/USD drops below $1880 as Treasury yields recover
Gold price is trading close to the daily highs of $1875, as the recovery in the US Treasury yields weigh. The US dollar attempts a bounce, tracking the renewed uptick in the yields.
China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing
Bitcoin price shows a steady downtrend that could bounce from the support level at $29,936. Ethereum price is on the verge of a reversal as it recoils from the demand zone extending from $2,106 to $2,397.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.