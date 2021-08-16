AUD/USD flirts with session lows, around 0.7330 region

- Disappointing Chinese macro data prompted some fresh selling around AUD/USD on Monday.
- Reduced bets for early Fed tapering undermined the USD and might help limit the downside.
The AUD/USD pair remained depressed heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.7335-30 region.
A combination of factors failed to assist the AUD/USD pair to capitalize on Friday's positive move, instead prompted some fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week. Worries that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier Australian dollar.
The market worries were further fueled by disappointing Chinese macro data, which exerted some additional pressure on the China-proxy aussie. In fact, China's Retail Sales, Industrial Production and Fixed Asset Investment all missed market expectations, pointing to a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. That said, a subdued US dollar price action might help limit any further losses for the AUD/USD pair.
As investors looked past blockbuster US jobs report for July, last week's softer US consumer inflation figures, along with a sharp fall in the US consumer confidence forced investors to scale back their bets for an early tightening of the policy by the Fed. This was evident from the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, kept the USD bulls on the defensive through the early part of the trading action on Monday.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. Hence, the focus will remain on the US monthly Retail Sales figures and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Tuesday. Apart from this, the release of the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair.
In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields, will drive demand for the safe-haven USD and provide some short-term trading impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7339
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|0.7369
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7365
|Daily SMA50
|0.7482
|Daily SMA100
|0.7602
|Daily SMA200
|0.7611
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7383
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7332
|Previous Weekly High
|0.739
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7364
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7351
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.734
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7289
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7391
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7412
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7442
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as the market mood sours
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, down as the safe-haven dollar gains ground after disappointing Chinese data, the tumbling down of US consumer confidence and the spread of the Delta variant.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.3850 as the dollar rebounds
GBP/USD has slipped toward 1.3850, losing some ground as the dollar gains ground amid fears about global growth. Sterling is under some pressure as UK COVID-19 cases remain elevated.
XAU/USD drops towards $1,750 as USD consolidates losses
Gold snaps four-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low during a pullback from one-week high. Virus woes escalate with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, risk-off underpin greenback’s rebound.
Shiba Inu price takes another jab at $0.0000112 as ShibaSwap rewards program delays
Shiba Inu price saw a period of extended stagnation while most of the cryptocurrency market rallied. However, this stagnation proved to be an accumulation and was followed by explosive price action.
The Week Ahead: Fed minutes, UK, US retail sales, Persimmon, Balfour Beatty, Robinhood
The recent Federal Reserve rate meeting saw the US central bank keep monetary policy unchanged keeping the level of bond buying at $120bn a month. The Fed did acknowledge that the economy had made progress towards the goals need to look at tapering but there was still some way to go.