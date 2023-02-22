AUD/USD flirts with monthly low, holds above 0.6800 as traders await FOMC minutes

- AUD/USD drifts lower for the second successive day and drops to a fresh low since January.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, recession fears underpin the Greenback and weigh on the major.
- Investors keenly await the key FOMC meeting minutes before placing fresh directional bets.
The AUD/USD pair remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Wednesday and drops to the 0.6810 area, or a fresh low since January 6 during the mid-European session.
The US Dollar (USD) remains pinned near a six-week top amid hawkish Fed expectations and turns out to be a key factor weighing on the AUD/USD pair. In fact, the markets seem convinced that the US central bank will continue to hike interest rates in the wake of stubbornly high inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by the US CPI and PPI data released last week, which showed that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped.
Moreover, the incoming robust US macro data points to an economy that remains resilient despite rising borrowing costs. This comes on the back of hawkish comments by several FOMC officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, stressing the need to keep lifting rates gradually to control inflation. The prospects for further policy tightening remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and underpin the Greenback.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the release of the FOMC meeting minutes, due later during the US session. Investors will look for fresh cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which will influence the USD and provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair. In the meantime, the looming recession risks, along with geopolitical tensions, should benefit the safe-haven buck and weigh on the risk-sensitive Aussie.
Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the downside. Even from a technical perspective, the recent breakdown and acceptance below the 50-day SMA favour bearish traders. Some follow-through selling below the 0.6800 mark will reaffirm the negative outlook and set the stage for a slide towards testing sub-0.6700 levels, or the YTD low set in January.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6839
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.698
|Daily SMA50
|0.6891
|Daily SMA100
|0.6715
|Daily SMA200
|0.6805
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.692
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.703
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6812
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6875
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6892
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6802
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6973
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
