- AUD/USD gains traction for the fourth straight day and climbs to a fresh monthly high.
- Receding bets for a 100 bps Fed rate hike in July weigh on the USD and extend support.
- Elevated US bond yields help limit the USD losses and are keeping a lid on any further move up.
The AUD/USD pair builds on its recovery move from the 0.6680 region, or over a two-year low touched last week and gains traction for the fourth successive day on Wednesday. Spot prices have climbed to a fresh monthly high and are holding steady above the 0.6900 mark through the early European session.
Investors continued scaling back their expectations for a supersized Fed rate hike after several FOMC members said last week that they will likely stick to a 75 bps increase at the upcoming meeting. This was seen as a key factor behind the recent US dollar corrective pullback from a two-decade high, which, in turn, continued lending support to the AUD/USD pair.
Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets dragged the safe-haven buck to its lowest level since July 6 and benefitted the risk-sensitive aussie. The unsurprisingly hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia meeting minutes released on Tuesday further underpinned the Australian dollar and provided an additional boost to the AUD/USD pair.
Investors, however, seem convinced that the recent surge in US consumer inflation to a four-decade high will force the Fed to deliver a larger rate hike later this year. This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which are helping limit deeper losses for the greenback and capping the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Existing Home Sales data later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields should influence the USD and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will also take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6906
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6897
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6844
|Daily SMA50
|0.6975
|Daily SMA100
|0.7152
|Daily SMA200
|0.7195
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6913
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6802
|Previous Weekly High
|0.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.668
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.687
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6759
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6716
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6939
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7051
