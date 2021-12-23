AUD/USD flirts with monthly high, around 0.7215-20 area amid receding Omicron fears

- A combination of factors assisted AUD/USD to reverse an early dip to the 0.7185 area.
- Easing Omicron fears benefitted the perceived riskier aussie amid subdued USD demand.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook should limit the USD losses and cap the upside for the major.
The AUD/USD pair reversed an early dip and was last seen trading near the monthly top, around the 0.7215-20 region heading into the European session.
The pair attracted fresh buying near the 0.7185 region on Thursday and is now looking to build on this week's goodish rebound from the 0.7080 area, or the lowest level since December 7. Easing concerns that the new fast-spreading variant could derail the economic recovery turned out to be a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the perceived riskier aussie. This, along with subdued US dollar demand, extended some support to the AUD/USD pair.
Investors turned optimistic after reports indicated that the current vaccines may be more effective than first thought in fighting the new COVID-19 variant. Moreover, news from a South African study suggested reduced risks of hospitalisation and severe disease in people infected with Omicron compared with the Delta strain. This, in turn, led to a fresh wave of a risk-on trade in the equity markets, which undermined the safe-haven greenback.
That said, the Fed's hawkish outlook should help limit any meaningful downside for the USD and cap the upside for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being. It is worth recalling that the so-called dot-plot indicated that the Fed could hike interest rates at least three times next year. The mixed fundamental backdrop might hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair amid thin liquidity ahead of the year-end holiday season.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – highlighting the release of Core PCE Price Index and Durable Goods Orders data later during the early North American session. This, along with developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7215
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.722
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7131
|Daily SMA50
|0.7288
|Daily SMA100
|0.7297
|Daily SMA200
|0.746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7221
|Previous Daily Low
|0.712
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7225
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.709
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7182
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7158
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7153
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7085
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7051
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7356
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve
EUR/USD edged slightly higher toward 1.1350 in the early European session on Friday but lost its traction to turn flat around 1.1330. Trading action is expected to remain subdued with volumes thinning out on Christmas Eve.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.3400 amid thin holiday trading
GBP/USD is up more than 150 pips since the beginning of the week and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.3400. UK Health Security agency said Omicron is up to 70% less likely to cause hospitalizations than the delta variant.
Gold steadies above $1,800, on track to close second straight week higher
Gold is spending the quiet Christmas Eve day above $1,800 and looks to close the second straight week in the positive territory. The technical picture suggests that buyers remain in control with XAU/USD settling above 200-day SMA.
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
Polkadot price up more than 22% from the December 20 low. Near-term resistance ahead near the $31 value area. Insanely bullish reversal pattern now present on the Point and Figure Chart
Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC
BABA got on board the Santa Claus rally on Thursday ahead of the market closing for the weekend holidays. Wall Street's stock market will be closed on Friday in observation of Xmas day.