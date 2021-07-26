AUD/USD flirts with daily lows, just below mid-0.7300s

- COVID-19 jitters weighed on AUD/USD for the second consecutive session on Monday.
- A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and might help limit the downside.
The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around mid-0.7300s.
The pair extended the previous session's pullback from the vicinity of the 0.7400 mark and edged lower for the second consecutive day amid the risk-off impulse in the markets. Worries about the potential economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus dented investors appetite for riskier assets. This was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, which was seen as a key factor that drove flows away from the perceived riskier aussie.
Meanwhile, the global flight to safety triggered a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond reversed a major part of the last week's gains to the 1.30% threshold. This, in turn, prompted some fresh selling around the US dollar and extended some support to the AUD/USD pair. Apart from this, traders' reluctance to place any aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC meeting might also help limit losses for the pair.
The Fed is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision during the US session on Wednesday. The outcome will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provided a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair. In the meantime, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will drive the broader market risk sentiment and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.735
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.7366
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7451
|Daily SMA50
|0.7594
|Daily SMA100
|0.7653
|Daily SMA200
|0.7592
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7402
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7356
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7417
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7288
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7374
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7384
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7348
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7329
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7302
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7394
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7421
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.744
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD is trading off the highs and further away from 1.18, as a worsening market mood drags supports the safe-haven dollar. Escalating covid concerns and US-China trade tensions weigh. German IFO figures are awaited.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 as UK optimism battles cautious market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, little changed on the day. Optimism about falling UK covid cases supports sterling while the cautious market mood keeps the dollar bid.
Gold flirts with $1,800 as USD weakens
Gold prices record a sudden uptick after opening below the $1,800 mark on Monday morning. The rise in the price attributed to the fall in the US dollar index from the 93.00 mark. The general risk-off mood also boosted the demand for the precious metal.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 as Amazon allegedly prepares for cryptocurrency payments
Bitcoin price is currently hovering below $40,000 after a retest. A pullback to the range’s mid-point seems likely after such a massive rally. Such a move will provide buyers a breather to recuperate and prepare for the next leg of the upswing.
Week Ahead: Fed to talk taper but stall on action, growth data in focus amid recovery doubts
The Federal Reserve is expected to provide more hints on tapering when it meets next week but may stop short of revealing a timeline. Amidst jitters about the Delta variant, markets could whipsaw if the Fed cites both progress and dangers ahead.