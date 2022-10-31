- AUD/USD struggles to gain traction and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- A softer risk tone undermines the risk-sensitive aussie amid modest USD strength.
- The downside seems limited ahead of RBA on Tuesday and FOMC on Wednesday.
The AUD/USD pair surrenders its modest intraday gains and slides to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.6400 round-figure mark during the first half of the European session. The downside, however, remains cushioned as traders seem reluctant ahead of this week's key central bank event risks.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to announce its policy decision on Tuesday and is expected to hike interest rates by 50 bps for the fourth successive time in as many meetings. The bets were lifted by last week's stronger-than-expected domestic consumer inflation figures, which continue to act as a tailwind for the Australian dollar and lend support to the AUD/USD pair.
That said, worries about economic headwinds stemming from the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases in China keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the Australian dollar. The fears were further fueled by Monday's disappointing release of Chinese business activity data, which tempers investors’ appetite for riskier assets and contributes to capping the upside for the risk-sensitive aussie.
The US dollar, on the other hand, gains traction for the third successive day and is looking to build on last week's recovery move from over a one-month low. Against the backdrop of a softer risk tone, elevated US Treasury bond yields, provide a modest lift to the safe-haven greenback. This is seen as another factor acting as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
Hence, the focus will remain glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. The Fed is universally expected to raise its benchmark interest rates by 75 bps rate hike move. Hence, investors will look for cues about the future rate-hike path, which will influence the USD and provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.64
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6412
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6361
|Daily SMA50
|0.6585
|Daily SMA100
|0.6752
|Daily SMA200
|0.699
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.648
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6389
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6424
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6445
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6374
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6336
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6284
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6465
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6517
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6555
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls towards 0.9900 ahead of Eurozone GDP, inflation
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 0.9900 after the mixed German Retail Sales failed to impress. The US dollar regains the upside traction amid higher Treasury yields and a cautious market mood. All eyes remain on the Eurozone preliminary GDP and HICP data.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.1550 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is extending losses towards 1.1550 in the European session. The US dollar is seeing fresh demand, as investors turn cautious, gearing up for a critical Fed and BOE week ahead. Renewed China worries and the UK's looming fiscal plan keep investors unnerved.
Gold eyes seventh monthly loss around $1,650 as hawkish Fed bets propel DXY
Gold price drops for the third consecutive day after reversing from 21-DMA. Friday’s US inflation numbers propel Fed bets but hints for December’s move will be crucial for XAU/USD buyers to trace.
Ethereum staking on the rise, hurts passive income opportunities for HODLs
Ethereum staking yield is calculated with the volume of ETH tokens staked as the denominator. This has resulted in a reduction in passive income generated for stakers as the volume of Ethereum staked climbs to 14 million.
The Week Ahead: Fed, BOE, US NFP, BP, Rolls-Royce results
Fed rate meeting: There is unlikely to be too many surprises this week when the Federal Reserve is expected to raise the Fed Funds rate by another 75bps, following on from three similar moves in June, July and September.