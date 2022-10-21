- AUD/USD meets with a fresh supply on Friday amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets and the continuous rise in the US bond yields boost the buck.
- Recession fears and a softer risk tone further drive flows away from the risk-sensitive aussie.
The AUD/USD pair comes under some selling pressure on Friday and retreats further from a nearly two-week high, around the 0.6355 region touched the previous day. The pair maintains its offered tone through the first half of the European session and is currently flirting with the daily low, just below mid-0.6200s.
The US dollar regains positive traction and climbs to over a one-week high, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the AUD/USD pair. The overnight hawkish remarks by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker reinforced expectations for another supersized rate hike in November. Harker warned that the US central bank is actively trying to slow the economy to combat inflation.
His comments added fuel to the recent rally in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the rate on the benchmark 10-year US government bond jumps to its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, which continues to act as a tailwind for the greenback. Apart from this, a softer risk tone further benefits the safe-haven buck and contributes to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive aussie.
Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to slow the pace of policy tightening earlier this month suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the downside. Hence, a subsequent slide back towards the 0.6200 mark, en route to the YTD low, around the 0.6170 area, remains a distinct possibility amid the absent market-moving US macro releases.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6253
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|0.6281
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6381
|Daily SMA50
|0.6654
|Daily SMA100
|0.6798
|Daily SMA200
|0.7014
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6356
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6228
|Previous Weekly High
|0.638
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.617
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6307
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6277
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6221
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6161
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6349
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6416
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6476
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.1200 amid dismal UK data, politics
GBP/USD is resuming its decline below 1.1200, as the US dollar regains upside traction in tandem with the Treasury yields and a risk-off mood. Investors assess dismal UK Retail Sales and the BOE rate hike expectations, in the face of looming political uncertainty.
EUR/USD turns south towards 0.9750 as dollar tracks yields higher
EUR/USD is seeing renewed selling interest below 0.9800 in the European session. The US dollar finds fresh demand, as the Treasury yields resume their relentless upsurge. Markets stay risk-averse amid a data-light docket. Fedspeak in focus.
Gold eyes $1,615 and $1,607 amid a down week
Gold price is on track for the second straight weekly loss amid surging Treasury yields. The US dollar jumps back into the game on risk-aversion and aggressive Fed rate hike bets. XAU/USD’s path of least resistance remains to the downside, with eyes on $1,607.
Large Ethereum whales gobble 3.5 million ETH, holdings hit new all-time high
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have scooped up large quantities of the altcoin. Over the past month, whales holding one million or more ETH collectively accumulated 3.5 million more Ethereum.
SNAP stock tanks 27% after hours after social media platform refuses to provide Q4 guidance
Snap (SNAP), the social media app once beloved by advertisers for its tween and teen audience, collapsed 27.1% after hours on Thursday after missing revenue forecasts and refusing to once again provide guidance.