AUD/USD flirts with bears above 0.7300 amid coronavirus woes, firmer USD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD bounces off intraday low but remains mildly offered.
  • Melbourne extends virus-led lockdown, NSW refreshes record infections.
  • US stimulus passage backs the greenback bulls despite fears of budget drama.
  • US inflation data, risk headlines will be important for near-term directions.

AUD/USD pares intraday losses around 0.7342 after bouncing off the day’s low of 0.7333, during a subdued Asian session on Wednesday.

The Aussie pair recovered the previous day amid the market’s optimism following the US Senate’s passage of the infrastructures spending plan. However, following chatters over the US budget and virus jitters from Australia challenged the quote before the latest corrective pullback.

After months of jostling with details, US Senators finally passed a $1.2 trillion stimulus that might get fewer hurdles in the House before reaching President Joe Biden for the sign. Given the release of the much-awaited aid package, market sentiment improved the previous day.

While portraying the same, DJI and S&P 500 refreshed record tops whereas the AUD/USD pair also snapped a two-day downtrend.

However, recent headlines fueling the Fed tapering tantrums and challenges for the US policymakers to overcome the debt limit hurdle seem to underpin the US dollar due to its safe-haven demand.

That said, US Dollar Index (DXY) printed a four-day winning streak to poke July’s high whereas the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses by the press time.

It’s worth noting that the record high infections in New South Wales (NSW) and Melbourne policymakers’ readiness to extend the virus-led lockdowns for another seven days adds to bearish catalysts for the AUD/USD pair.

Although, the virus woes and tapering concerns, not to forget the US budget dilemma can keep AUD/USD pressured, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July, expected to ease from 0.9% MoM to 0.5%, will be important to determine short-term moves. Given the recently rising chatters over reflation despite Delta covid variant fears, stronger inflation may help the Fed policymakers to extend their hawkish bias and weigh on the Aussie pair.

Read: US July CPI Preview: Inflation data unlikely to change Fed tapering expectations

Technical analysis

Bearish MACD and failures to cross 0.7410-15 horizontal area, comprising multiple levels marked since early July, directs AUD/USD towards monthly flat-line support around 0.7320-15 during the anticipated fall towards a yearly low of 0.7288.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7344
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 0.735
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7377
Daily SMA50 0.7503
Daily SMA100 0.7609
Daily SMA200 0.7609
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7357
Previous Daily Low 0.7315
Previous Weekly High 0.7427
Previous Weekly Low 0.7328
Previous Monthly High 0.7599
Previous Monthly Low 0.7288
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7341
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7331
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7324
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7299
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7282
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7366
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7383
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7408

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 1.1700 challenges bears amid oversold RSI

EUR/USD: 1.1700 challenges bears amid oversold RSI

EUR/USD consolidates recent losses around the yearly low. Sustained trading below multiple resistance lines, the key Fibonacci retracement keeps sellers hopeful. Break of 1.1700 will buoy bears, 200-DMA adds to the upside filters.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays pressured towards 1.3800 as Brexit, coronavirus woes join firmer USD

GBP/USD stays pressured towards 1.3800 as Brexit, coronavirus woes join firmer USD

GBP/USD edges lower around 1.3835 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable refreshed a two-week low the previous day as broad US dollar strength exerts additional downside pressure on the quote, other than the covid and Brexit-led woes.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: 1.1700 challenges bears amid oversold RSI

EUR/USD: 1.1700 challenges bears amid oversold RSI

EUR/USD consolidates recent losses around the yearly low. Sustained trading below multiple resistance lines, the key Fibonacci retracement keeps sellers hopeful. Break of 1.1700 will buoy bears, 200-DMA adds to the upside filters.

EUR/USD News

Shiba Inu price anticipates 40% advance

Shiba Inu price anticipates 40% advance

Shiba Inu price moved out of its long-standing consolidation as it shot up explosively. While the bulls could not sustain this flight, a minor retracement has pushed SHIB down to support levels where it currently trades.

Read more

Inflation can be a monster and run on its own rules

Inflation can be a monster and run on its own rules

One of our Rules is that the “institutional factor” is the most powerful factor, surpassing any and all economic data. This should really be re-named the “central bank” factor because in practice, the institution is usually the central bank.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures