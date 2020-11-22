AUD/USD flirts with 0.7300 amid mixed clues

- AUD/USD kick-starts the week with a downside gap of nearly 10 pips.
- Risks sour as Treasury-Fed tussle joins increasing covid cases.
- Vaccine hopes, gradual reduction in Australia’s virus-led restrictions stand positive for the pair.
- Preliminary activity numbers for November can offer extra entertainment.
Having dropped to 0.7302 at the start of the week’s trading in Asia, AUD/USD wavers around 0.7300 during the initial hour of movement. The aussie pair cheered the US dollar weakness, coupled with improvement in the coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions at home, on Friday. However, the broad pessimism concerning the covid resurgence and the tension between the US Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin capped the pair.
Bulls and bears jostle amid US dollar weakness…
Although mixed catalysts question the AUD/USD pair traders off-late, the broad US dollar weakness has been favoring the quote. Among the many factors that negatively affect the USD, the COVID-19 outbreak has been the major one. As per the latest update from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), new daily infections in the US fall on Saturday by 17,990 from a daily record set Friday. However, the hospitalization continues to set records every day since November 10.
Other than the COVID outbreak, the tension between the US Treasury and the Fed, relating to the recall of $500 billion provided for emergency lending programs, also weigh on the market’s risk-tone.
On the positive side, Australia has recently started taking back the virus-led activity restrictions while also suggesting additional fiscal help to the companies at home. Recent comments from the Aussie Treasurer Josh Frydenberg indicate an extension to the business tax break. Furthermore, Joe Biden’s close reach to the White House also offers a distant positive for the markets.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed in red while the US 10-year Treasury yields also dropped 3.1 basis points (bps) to 0.824% by the end of Friday.
Looking forward, risk catalysts like virus updates and hints for stimulus, coupled with the latest tension in the US relating to the $500 billion recall, will keep the driver’s seat. However, the preliminary prints of the November month’s activity numbers can offer immediate direction. Among them, the Commonwealth Bank’s (CBA) PMIs will become the first ones to watch.
Technical analysis
Although a one-week-old symmetrical triangle, on 4H, restricts AUD/USD moves between 0.7320 and 0.7265, the monthly high and the previous support line stretched from November 02, around 0.7340/45, becomes a tough nut to crack for buyers. Meanwhile, a downside break of 0.7265 can quickly drag the quote to 0.7220 horizontal support comprising November 12 low and high marked on November 04.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7303
|Today Daily Change
|-7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.731
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7207
|Daily SMA50
|0.7178
|Daily SMA100
|0.7167
|Daily SMA200
|0.684
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7324
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7266
|Previous Weekly High
|0.734
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7254
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7302
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7276
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7217
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7359
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7393
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD fills the week-start gap above 0.6900 on upbeat New Zealand Q3 Retail Sales
NZD/USD appreciates for the third consecutive week to reach a 23-month high at 0.6950. The kiwi trades higher as risk appetite returns. NZD/USD is biased higher and might break above 0.6945.
AUD/USD flirts with 0.7300 amid mixed clues
AUD/USD kick-starts the week with a downside gap of nearly 10 pips. Risks sour as Treasury-Fed tussle joins increasing covid cases. Vaccine hopes, gradual reduction in Australia’s virus-led restrictions stand positive for the pair.
Gold: Coronavirus vaccine optimism continues to weigh on the price
After failing to break above $1,900 at the start of the week, Gold spent the majority of the week under modest bearish pressure and dropped to $1,850 area before staging a rebound on Friday. Nevertheless, XAU/USD closed ...
Positive vaccine development but rising coronavirus numbers now
COVID-19 numbers have risen sharply in Europe and the US, leading to the imposition of new restrictions and partial lockdowns that are set to weigh on economic activity in the months to come.
WTI back on the defensive, drops below $42.00 though still in bullish upwards trend channel
Front-month WTI futures have been choppy on Friday, swinging to highs of close to the $42.40 mark during the European morning, only to sharply reverse course in recent trade back below $42.00 and to current levels in the $41.80s.