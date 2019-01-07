AUD/USD flirting with session lows, below 0.70 handle ahead of US ISM PMI

- The US-China trade truce-led early uptick turns out to be rather short-lived.
- Dismal Chinese PMI/RBA rate cut expectations prompt some long-unwinding.
- Traders now eye US ISM manufacturing PMI for some impetus ahead of RBA.
The AUD/USD pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow band near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below the key 0.70 psychological mark.
The latest optimism over the US-China trade war truce turned out to be rather short-lived and the pair quickly reversed an early uptick to a near two-month high level of 0.7035 amid expectations of further monetary policy divergence between the Fed and RBA.
The positive trade-related development might have forced investors to scale back any aggressive rate cut move by the Federal Reserve in the near future, while the Australian central bank is expected to cut interest rates as early as its upcoming meeting this Tuesday.
Heading into the key event risk, the downfall could be attributed to some long-unwinding pressure, which coupled with a follow-through US Dollar short-covering move - supported by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, further collaborated to the pair's intraday slide of around 40-45 pips.
Moving ahead, Monday's US economic docket - featuring the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities, though the focus will remain on the RBA monetary policy update due to be announced during the Asian session on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6991
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|0.702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6947
|Daily SMA50
|0.6961
|Daily SMA100
|0.7036
|Daily SMA200
|0.7102
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7026
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6997
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7026
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6926
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7015
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7008
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7003
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6985
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6974
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7043
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7061
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes amid trade truce, ahead of US data
EUR/USD has recovered to around 1.1350 as the USD took a breather from its gains after Trump and Xi agreed on a trade truce. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed. Earlier, EZ PMIs missed expectations.
GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut. Candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will speak today.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold rebounds from lows, trades around $1390
The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a wide bearish gap after the U.S. and China have decided to restart trade talks following the meeting between Chinese President Xi and the U.S. President Trump at the G20 summit.
US Manufacturing PMI Preview: Trade is the measure of all things
The Institute for Supply Management will release its manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for June at 10:00 am EDT, 14:00 GMT on Monday July 1st.