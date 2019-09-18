  • The overnight rebound from 1-1/2 week lows turned out to be short-lived.
  • Dismal domestic data prompts some fresh selling around the Aussie Dollar.
  • The focus remains firmly on Wednesday’s highly anticipated FOMC decision.

The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on the overnight late rebound from 1-1/2 week lows and came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.
 
The pair on Tuesday reversed an early dip to an intraday low level of 0.6831 amid some renewed selling bias surrounding the US Dollar. The perceived riskier currency - Aussie - got an additional boost from improving risk sentiment after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said the kingdom has tapped inventories to restore oil supplies.

Dismal Aussie weigh ahead of the Fed

The pair finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.6865-70 region, but lacked any strong follow-through, rather met with some fresh supply during the Asian session on Wednesday following the disappointing release of Melbourne Institute's Leading Index, which predicts the direction of the economy.
 
The forward-looking indicator fell to -0.30% in August from an upwardly revised reading of 0.2% in July and indicated that the Australian economy will continue to operate at a below-trend growth pace into late 2019 and early 2020, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some downward pressure on the major.
 
Meanwhile, the greenback held steady and did little to influence the price action as the focus remains firmly on the highly anticipated FOMC decision, scheduled to be announced later this Wednesday. Given that a 25 bps rate cut is largely priced in, investors will closely scrutinize the accompanying policy statement and updated economic projections.
 
This will be followed by the post-meeting press conference, where comments by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will play a key role in influencing the market expectations for any further policy easing and eventually help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6849
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 0.6866
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6801
Daily SMA50 0.685
Daily SMA100 0.69
Daily SMA200 0.701
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6871
Previous Daily Low 0.6829
Previous Weekly High 0.6895
Previous Weekly Low 0.6837
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6855
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6845
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.684
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6813
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6798
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6882
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6897
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6924

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, in a narrow range ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Chair Powell is set to cut rates but signal no further stimulus is on the cards.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips below 1.25 ahead of UK inflation figures, Fed

GBP/USD slips below 1.25 ahead of UK inflation figures, Fed

GBP/USD has been retreating from the highs as markets await UK inflation figures – which are projected to slow down. The critical Fed decision is eyed later in the day.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed

USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed

Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.

USD/JPY News

Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC

Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC

With the global traders on a wait and see approach ahead of the key event, Gold offers fewer moves while taking rounds to $1,500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Also supporting the bulls were positive statistics from the US and the Eurozone.

Gold News

Forex Today: Fed set to trigger high volatility, oil falls, altcoins advance

Forex Today: Fed set to trigger high volatility, oil falls, altcoins advance

Tension is mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve decision later today. Economists expect a 25 basis point rate cut amid slowing global growth and investment. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures