AUD/USD flirting with daily lows, still comfortable above 0.6800 handle

- Persistent trade uncertainty, softer domestic data exerted some fresh pressure on the aussie.
- A subdued USD demand, despite a pickup in the US bond yields, might help limit the downside.
- Investors now look forward to important US macro data for some short-term trading impetus.
The AUD/USD pair is currently placed near the lower end of its Asian session trading range, albeit has still managed to hold above the 0.6800 handle and 100-day SMA.
The pair failed to capitalize on this week's strong positive move to over three-week tops and came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday, snapping two consecutive days of winning streak in the wake of softer Aussie macro data. According to Australian Bureau of Statistics, Australia's GDP growth slowed to 0.4% during the three months to September as compared to the previous quarter's upwardly revised reading of 0.6% and worse than 0.5% anticipated.
Also read: NAB joins Australia's other 'big 4' in stepping up rate cut forecast
Aussie further weighed down by trade uncertainty
This comes on the back of persistent trade uncertainty and exerted some fresh pressure on the China-proxy Australian dollar. It is worth recalling that the US President Trump on Tuesday indicated that a trade deal with China may not come until after the 2020 US presidential election. Adding to this, the US Congress on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a bill condemning China’s mass detention of ethnic Muslims and called for sanctions against some officials responsible.
The pair erased a major part of the previous session's positive move, albeit the downside remained cushioned, at least for the time being, amid a subdued US dollar demand. As investors continue to digest the latest trade developments, the USD bulls remained on the defensive, shrugging off a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, and turned out to be the only factors that might lend some support to the major.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent corrective bounce might have already run out of the steam and positioning for the resumption of the pair's prior/well-established bearish trend. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US macro data – ADP report and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – for some fresh trading impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6825
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.6844
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6816
|Daily SMA50
|0.6807
|Daily SMA100
|0.6818
|Daily SMA200
|0.6919
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6863
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6814
|Previous Weekly High
|0.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6754
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6844
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6833
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6818
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6769
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6867
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6889
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6916
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.11 amid the risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 as hopes for an imminent Sino-American trade deal fade. The US economic calendar is packed with top-tier events.
GBP/USD battling 1.30 amid steady opinion polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, just off the highs. Opinion poll toward the December 12 elections continue showing a considerable lead for the Conservatives.
Forex Today: Trump's trade wars weigh on sentiment, Boris holds lead, critical US data eyed
Trade tensions remain high after President Donald Trump's comments on Tuesday that a deal may await after the November 2020 Presidential elections. Moreover, the tariffs planned for December 15 are still intact.
Gold hits fresh monthly tops near $ 1485 amid mounting US-China risks
The bulls regain poise in early European trading, offering a fresh lift to Gold, as it now flirts with four-week highs of 1482.81 amid a risk-off market profile.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 108.50 despite risk-off
USD/JPY holds the lower ground just ahead of the midpoint of the 108 handle, as the JPY bulls take a breather amid US-China trade and political tensions led risk-off market profile. The focus stays on trade updates and US data.