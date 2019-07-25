AUD/USD flirting with 2-week lows, just above mid-0.6900s

- The USD stands tall near multi-week tops amid tempered Fed rate cut bets.
- RBA Governor Lowe’s dovish remarks added to the recent selling pressure.
- Traders now eye US durable goods orders data for some short-term impetus.
The AUD/USD pair traded with a bearish bias for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday and dropped to two-week lows, around the 0.6965 regions in the last hour.
The pair added to its recent losses and retreated farther from near three-month tops set last Friday following the RBA Governor Philip Lowe's dovish comments, showing readiness to ease further if future demand growth disappointed.
During a scheduled speech Sydney this Thursday, Lowe said that it was reasonable to expect an extended period of low-interest rates and sent yields on 10-year government bonds to a record low, which negatively affected the Aussie.
On the other hand, the US Dollar stood tall near multi-week highs, amid tempered expectations for a 50 bps rate cut by the Fed at its upcoming meeting on July 30-31, and further collaborated to the pair's ongoing bearish slide.
The China-proxy Australian Dollar failed to gain any respite from a positive trade-related development, wherein a White House statement confirmed that top US negotiators will meet their Chinese counterparts starting July 30.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any buying interest at lower levels or the current pullback marks the resumption of the prior bearish trend, paving the way for a further near-term depreciating move.
Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of durable goods orders data for June, will assist traders to grab some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6968
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.6976
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7003
|Daily SMA50
|0.6957
|Daily SMA100
|0.7016
|Daily SMA200
|0.7089
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7009
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6972
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7082
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6996
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6986
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6995
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6962
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6925
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7023
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7036
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot ahead of IFO, the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, not far from the 2019 lows. The euro struggled with disappointing figures on Wednesday and now awaits the German IFO business climate ahead of the all-important ECB decision.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid Johnson's cabinet cull
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2500, consolidating its losses. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, holds above 108.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Thursday, albeit remained well within the previous session's broader trading range.
Gold: 200-HMA, 1-week-long support-line question sellers
Following its failure to rise past-200 HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of current month upside, Gold declines to $1,422.30 heading into the European open on Thursday.
Forex Today: Draghi set to rock EUR/USD, PM Boris Johnson culls cabinet, top-tier US data eyed
The European Central Bank is left, right, and center. President Mario Draghi has pledged to provide fresh monetary stimulus but analysts are split on the timing: now or in September.