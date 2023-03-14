AUD/USD flat-lines above mid-0.6600s amid positive risk tone, resurgent USD demand

- AUD/USD recovers early lost ground, albeit lacks follow-through or bullish conviction.
- A positive risk tone benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie, though a stronger USD caps gains.
- Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the crucial US CPI report.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some dip-buying near the 0.6630 area on Tuesday and climbs to a fresh daily high during the early part of the European session. Spot prices, however, struggle to capitalize on the intraday move up beyond the 0.6670 region and remain below a multi-day top touched the previous day.
As the shock from the collapse of three US banks in a week began to recede, a modest recovery in the global equity markets turn out to be a key factor lending some support to the risk-sensitive Aussie. That said, a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand, bolstered by rebounding US Treasury bond yields, keeps a lid on any meaningful upside for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
The uptick in the US bond yields comes after the US authorities moved to limit the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). In fact, the Federal Reserve on Sunday announced that it will make available additional funding to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors and ease fears of a broader systemic crisis.
Apart from this, traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the key US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session. Given the strain on the US banking system, the Fed is now expected to slow, if not halt, its interest rate-hiking cycle. Hence, a stronger US CPI print might do little to impress the USD bulls.
This, in turn, supports prospects for some near-term appreciating move for the AUD/USD pair. That said, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) recent dovish shift, signalling that it might be nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle, warrants some caution before confirming that spot prices have bottomed out in the near term.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6662
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6667
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6762
|Daily SMA50
|0.6882
|Daily SMA100
|0.6768
|Daily SMA200
|0.6775
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6717
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6579
|Previous Weekly High
|0.677
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6564
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6632
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6592
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6516
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6792
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6868
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
