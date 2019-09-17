- AUD/USD firming up as Dollar slides and takes up as the weakest currency on the board.
- RBA is in a position to cut rates, its just a question of timing.
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6866, pretty much flat on the day having travelled between 0.6830 and 0.6869, +0.03% while the dollar has now taken over the weakest slot of the majors in trading for the day. Markets are in a state of flux and we are seeing that reflected in the price action in the spot FX space. There is no consistency in trend one way or the other - even USD/NOK and USD/CAD struggle to make a run of it to the downside as the price of WTI sinks back below 60 the figure. We are waiting to hear a statement from the Saudi oil minister, expected any time soon.
RBA getting set for a rate cut
Meanwhile, the minutes of the Reserve Bank Board’s September meeting contained very little new for markets to go on but did come across a touch more dovish than expected which weighed on the Aussie - Indeed, it sounds as though the central bank is getting closer to its next move on policy. The minutes warned, “developments in the international and domestic economies, including the labour market” will be assessed to see whether a further easing of policy is “needed”, Westpac explained said. The analysts said they continue to predict cuts in the cash rate of 25 basis points in both October and February next year.
Analysts at TD Securities, however, argued that the RBA would be clearly disappointed that following 2 rate cuts and tax cuts, we have not seen more signs of green shoots. "We stick to our Nov call for the RBA to cut but if we get a poor jobs print on Thurs, then a move next month should be more a 50/50 proposition, not ~30% as it is currently. The fact that the RBA removed 'the accumulation of additional evidence' suggests the bar to cutting may have been lowered."
AUD/USD levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6867
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6864
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6796
|Daily SMA50
|0.6851
|Daily SMA100
|0.6902
|Daily SMA200
|0.7012
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6885
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6853
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6895
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6837
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6873
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6865
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.685
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6835
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6818
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6882
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6899
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6914
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 1.1050 on Saudi output headlines
News indicating that Saudi Arabia’s oil output would return to normal quicker than expected, lifted the market’s mood and weighed on the greenback. EUR/USD underpinned by improved Business Sentiment according to the German ZEW Survey.
GBP/USD rallies past 1.2500, reaches fresh multi-week highs
The GBP/USD pair is trading above the 1.2500 figure, getting a boost from easing demand for the greenback following relief news related to the crude oil market after the weekend attack to Saudi facilities.
USD/JPY drops back to recent range after hitting fresh 6-week highs
The USD/JPY pair spiked to 108.35, reaching the highest intraday level since August 1st and then pulled back to the 108.15/20 area.
Gold struggles to find direction, trades in tight range near critical $1,500 handle
The XAU/USD pair struggling to make a decisive move on Tuesday and continues to trade in a relatively tight range around the $1,500 handle.
Saudi Arabia's oil output to be fully back online in next 2-3 weeks
Citing two sources briefed on the Saudi oil operations, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia's oil output would return to normal levels quicker than initially thought.