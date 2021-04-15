AUD/USD: Firm around a month’s high towards 0.7800, focus on China data dump

- AUD/USD attacks an upper-end of 0.7740-60 trading range after refreshing one-month top.
- Upbeat US data propelled equities, commodities and Antipodeans, Australian employment figures also offered an extra fuel to the run-up.
- US Treasury yields dropped to one-month low, US dollar portrayed corrective pullback.
- China GDP, Industrial Production and Retail Sales can entertain traders.
AUD/USD stays on the front foot near the one-month high, recently around 0.7750 as bulls attack the top of the 20-pip trading range between 0.7740 and 0.7760, amid the early Friday morning in Asia. The aussie pair rose for the second consecutive day on Thursday while refreshing the highest level in a month amid a broad risk-on mood that favored the stocks and gold prices and offered a helping hand to the currencies of Australia and New Zealand. Also positive were better-than-forecast jobs report from Canberra and vaccine optimism at home.
Upbeat market sentiment awaits China data…
Be it a 48-year high Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey or a strong rally in US Retail Sales for March, not to forget plummeting Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, American economics were all on the brighter side the previous day. The upbeat figures from the world’s largest economy backed the Fed’s call for faster economic recovery, which in turn highlights chatters over tapers and favored the US dollar index (DXY) to bounce off the lowest since March 18. Also favoring the greenback were the US-Russia tussles over Washington’s latest sanctions on Kremlin as well as Sino-American tension over Taiwan and Hong Kong.
At home, Australia’s employment figures for March came in strong, mainly led by part-time employment and a weak Unemployment Rate. Also favoring the Aussie bulls were optimism by Scott Morrison over the vaccine process despite concerns over Johnson & Johnson jabs as well as unlocking of the virus-led activity restrictions.
More importantly, the overall optimism backed US equity benchmarks to refresh record top while the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 6.2 basis points (bps) before testing the lowest in one month. Further, gold rose to the highest since February and also helped the Australian dollar to remain firm.
Although upbeat US figures and hopes of faster economic recovery, backed by smooth vaccinations, can favor AUD/USD bulls for a while, China’s first quarter (Q1) GDP will be the key amid recently mixed PMIs. Also important will be the March month’s Retail Sales and Industrial Production from the dragon nation.
“China's economy went from strength to strength in 2020, registering an annual growth of 6.5%yr despite the ill effects of the pandemic in Q1, when annual growth fell to -6.8%yr. Annual GDP growth for the first half of 2021 will be flattered by base effects. Still, our forecast of a 19.1%yr gain in Q1 2021 will also be a circa 5% annualized gain quarter on quarter, fuelled by broad-based strength in investment as well as demand from the consumer. Industrial production (market f/c: 26.5%yr YTD), fixed asset investment (market f/c: 26%yr YTD) and retail sales (market f/c: 31.7%yr YTD) will all reveal that not only has China recouped its losses, but built a strong foundation for a long and robust new growth cycle,” said Westpac.
Technical analysis
A clear break of 0.7760-65 becomes necessary for the AUD/USD bulls before targeting the 0.7800 threshold, needless to mention the previous month’s peak surrounding 0.7850. Alternatively, a downside break of 50-day SMA around 0.7720 should recall the sub-0.7700 area on the chart.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7749
|Today Daily Change
|21 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|0.7728
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7645
|Daily SMA50
|0.7718
|Daily SMA100
|0.7664
|Daily SMA200
|0.7421
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7739
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7633
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7678
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7699
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7674
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7594
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7555
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7767
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7873
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD unable to break above 1.2000 but bullish
EUR/USD holds near the psychological barrier but lacks momentum enough to break above it. Risk appetite plays in favor of the shared currency.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of Brexit meeting
GBP/USD maintains a cautious approach below 1.3800, accumulating minor losses. Global risk uncertainties weigh on the pair. Investors await the Brexit meeting on the NI issue.
Ripple aims for significant rebound toward $2
XRP price has had an impressive 240% rally since April 3, hitting a three-year high of $1.96 and moving closer to ranking third again in terms of market capitalization, only $6 billion behind BNB at the moment.
XAU/USD bears looking for a discount
The price of gold has been on full throttle to the upside but has run into a wall of resistance and the focus is now on a sizeable downside correction.
Global stocks rally accelerates after strong Wall Street earnings
Global stocks rallied as the market continued to focus on the ongoing earning season while the US bond yields declined.