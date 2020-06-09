AUD/USD finds support near 0.6900, stays deep in negative territory

- AUD/USD is erasing more than 1% on Tuesday.
- Business Confidence in Australia improved slightly in May.
- US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily gains below 97.00.
After closing the seventh straight day in the positive territory on Monday, the AUD/USD pair turned south on Tuesday and dropped to a daily low of 0.6898. Although the pair staged a technical rebound during the European session, it's still losing 1.05% on the day at 0.6945.
AUD weakens on mixed data, risk aversion
The data from Australia on Tuesday showed that the National Bank of Australia's (NAB) Business Confidence Index improved to -20 in May from -45 in April. However, the NAB's Business Conditions Index came in a -24 and missed the market expectation of -16, making it difficult for the AUD to gather strength.
Meanwhile, escalating tensions between Australia and China seem to be weighing on the AUD as well. Earlier in the day, China's Education Ministry in a statement urged Chinese students to carefully consider studying in Australia, citing racial incidents targeting Asians during COVID-19 outbreak.
On the other hand, the risk-averse market environment is helping the USD to gather strength as a safe-haven. With the US Dollar Index posting modest daily gains above 98.80, the bearish pressure on the pair remains intact ahead of the American session.
During the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, Westpac's Consumer Confidence Index and Home Loans data will be featured in the Australian economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6948
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0073
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.04
|Today daily open
|0.7021
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6662
|Daily SMA50
|0.6468
|Daily SMA100
|0.6484
|Daily SMA200
|0.6663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.703
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6962
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7013
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6648
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6988
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6978
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6936
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.691
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7047
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7073
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7115
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250, down on the day. German and French figures disappointed. The US dollar is trying to recover and stocks are taking a breather. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs around 1.27 as the US dollar gains ground and stocks retreat. Optimism about loosening the UK lockdown boosted the pound beforehand.
“Do or die” moment on the crypto board
The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.
XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $50 last week as the risk rally made it difficult for gold to attract investors as a safe-haven.
WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API
Following a solid recovery seen in the Asian session on Tuesday, WTI (July futures on Nymex) flipped to losses and gave away over $1.5 to test the 37 mark.