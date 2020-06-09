AUD/USD finds support near 0.6900, stays deep in negative territory

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is erasing more than 1% on Tuesday.
  • Business Confidence in Australia improved slightly in May.
  • US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily gains below 97.00.

After closing the seventh straight day in the positive territory on Monday, the AUD/USD pair turned south on Tuesday and dropped to a daily low of 0.6898. Although the pair staged a technical rebound during the European session, it's still losing 1.05% on the day at 0.6945.

AUD weakens on mixed data, risk aversion

The data from Australia on Tuesday showed that the National Bank of Australia's (NAB) Business Confidence Index improved to -20 in May from -45 in April. However, the NAB's Business Conditions Index came in a -24 and missed the market expectation of -16, making it difficult for the AUD to gather strength.

Meanwhile, escalating tensions between Australia and China seem to be weighing on the AUD as well. Earlier in the day, China's Education Ministry in a statement urged Chinese students to carefully consider studying in Australia, citing racial incidents targeting Asians during COVID-19 outbreak.

On the other hand, the risk-averse market environment is helping the USD to gather strength as a safe-haven. With the US Dollar Index posting modest daily gains above 98.80, the bearish pressure on the pair remains intact ahead of the American session.

During the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, Westpac's Consumer Confidence Index and Home Loans data will be featured in the Australian economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6948
Today Daily Change -0.0073
Today Daily Change % -1.04
Today daily open 0.7021
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6662
Daily SMA50 0.6468
Daily SMA100 0.6484
Daily SMA200 0.6663
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.703
Previous Daily Low 0.6962
Previous Weekly High 0.7013
Previous Weekly Low 0.6648
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6988
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6978
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6936
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.691
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7047
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7073
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7115

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from highs amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD retreats from highs amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250, down on the day. German and French figures disappointed. The US dollar is trying to recover and stocks are taking a breather. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength

GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength

GBP/USD has dropped from the highs around 1.27 as the US dollar gains ground and stocks retreat. Optimism about loosening the UK lockdown boosted the pound beforehand.

GBP/USD News

“Do or die” moment on the crypto board

“Do or die” moment on the crypto board

The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.

Read more

XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710

XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710

The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $50 last week as the risk rally made it difficult for gold to attract investors as a safe-haven. 

Gold News

WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API

WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API

Following a solid recovery seen in the Asian session on Tuesday, WTI (July futures on Nymex) flipped to losses and gave away over $1.5 to test the 37 mark.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures