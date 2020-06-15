AUD/USD finds support near 0.6780, stays in red around 0.6830

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD fell to a fresh two-week low below 0.6800 on Monday.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 97.00.
  • RBA will release the minutes of its June meeting on Tuesday.

The AUD/USD pair closed the previous week in the negative territory after climbing to a fresh multi-month high of 0.7063 on Wednesday. The risk-off market environment at the start of the new week caused the pair to remain under pressure and dragged it to a two-week low of 0.6776.

Nevertheless, AUD/USD staged a technical rebound in the absence of significant fundamental drivers and was last seen losing 0.5% on the day at 0.6830.

Focus shifts to RBA meeting minutes

Earlier in the day, the data from China showed that Retail Sales declined more than expected on a yearly basis in May and hurt the China-proxy AUD. On the other hand, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Index improved to -0.2 from -48.5 and beat analysts' estimate of -27.5 by a wide margin. Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and continues to stay in the positive territory near 97.20.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release the minutes of its June meeting.

Assessing the RBA's monetary policy outlook, "should the recovery be slow and fitful with persistently high unemployment, as we are expecting, the RBA is likely to focus more on the AUD when it rises above 0.70," ANZ analysts said. "If it then makes a sustained move above 0.75 it is likely to draw policy consideration unless there is a commensurate improvement in global growth, and by extension currency fundamentals.”

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6829
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 0.6864
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6755
Daily SMA50 0.6536
Daily SMA100 0.6487
Daily SMA200 0.6665
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6912
Previous Daily Low 0.6799
Previous Weekly High 0.7065
Previous Weekly Low 0.6799
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6869
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6842
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6805
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6745
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6692
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6918
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6971
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7031

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges up as markets try to stabilize

EUR/USD edges up as markets try to stabilize

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up from the lows as the market mood improves. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US Sun Belt and Beijing previously boosted the dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces above 1.25 ahead of Brexit call

GBP/USD bounces above 1.25 ahead of Brexit call

GBP/USD is trading above 1.25, bouncing from the lows ahead of PM Johnson's call with top European officials about Brexit. An improving market mood is weighing on the safe-haven US dollar.

GBP/USD News

Bears push the crypto market into the abyss

Bears push the crypto market into the abyss

The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.

Read more

Gold dives to fresh session lows, closer to $1700 mark

Gold dives to fresh session lows, closer to $1700 mark

Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to near one-week lows, around the $1705 region in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI drops over 5.0% in Asia as risk aversion dominates market moves

WTI drops over 5.0% in Asia as risk aversion dominates market moves

WTI carries the gap-down opening to attack the monthly low under $35.00. Risk-off runs at full steam amid fears of virus outbreak 2.0. Upbeat news from Iraq, Saudi Aramco fail to recall the buyers. Virus headlines, OPEC JMMC will be important to watch other than inventory data.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures