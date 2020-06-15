AUD/USD finds support near 0.6780, stays in red around 0.6830

- AUD/USD fell to a fresh two-week low below 0.6800 on Monday.
- US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 97.00.
- RBA will release the minutes of its June meeting on Tuesday.
The AUD/USD pair closed the previous week in the negative territory after climbing to a fresh multi-month high of 0.7063 on Wednesday. The risk-off market environment at the start of the new week caused the pair to remain under pressure and dragged it to a two-week low of 0.6776.
Nevertheless, AUD/USD staged a technical rebound in the absence of significant fundamental drivers and was last seen losing 0.5% on the day at 0.6830.
Focus shifts to RBA meeting minutes
Earlier in the day, the data from China showed that Retail Sales declined more than expected on a yearly basis in May and hurt the China-proxy AUD. On the other hand, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Index improved to -0.2 from -48.5 and beat analysts' estimate of -27.5 by a wide margin. Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and continues to stay in the positive territory near 97.20.
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release the minutes of its June meeting.
Assessing the RBA's monetary policy outlook, "should the recovery be slow and fitful with persistently high unemployment, as we are expecting, the RBA is likely to focus more on the AUD when it rises above 0.70," ANZ analysts said. "If it then makes a sustained move above 0.75 it is likely to draw policy consideration unless there is a commensurate improvement in global growth, and by extension currency fundamentals.”
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6829
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|0.6864
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6755
|Daily SMA50
|0.6536
|Daily SMA100
|0.6487
|Daily SMA200
|0.6665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6912
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6799
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7065
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6869
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6842
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6745
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6692
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7031
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up as markets try to stabilize
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up from the lows as the market mood improves. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US Sun Belt and Beijing previously boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.25 ahead of Brexit call
GBP/USD is trading above 1.25, bouncing from the lows ahead of PM Johnson's call with top European officials about Brexit. An improving market mood is weighing on the safe-haven US dollar.
Bears push the crypto market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
Gold dives to fresh session lows, closer to $1700 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to near one-week lows, around the $1705 region in the last hour.
WTI drops over 5.0% in Asia as risk aversion dominates market moves
WTI carries the gap-down opening to attack the monthly low under $35.00. Risk-off runs at full steam amid fears of virus outbreak 2.0. Upbeat news from Iraq, Saudi Aramco fail to recall the buyers. Virus headlines, OPEC JMMC will be important to watch other than inventory data.