AUD/USD finds support ahead of 0.80, starts consolidating losses

AUD/USD finds support ahead of 0.80, starts consolidating lossesBy Eren Sengezer
The AUD/USD pair fell to a new session low at 0.8020 before starting to take back its daily losses amid a lack of fundamental drivers. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.8030, still down 25 pips, or 0.3%, on the day.
The pair price action on Monday seems to be impacted by the US Dollar Index's movements. After suffering heavy losses and dropping to a 33-month low at 90.99 in the previous week, the index started the week on a high note by opening with a bullish gap and stretched higher towards the 92 mark. However, the index lost its momentum in the last hour and was moving sideways around the 91.80 mark as there were no macro data from the U.S. to provide an additional boost to the greenback.
In the meantime, following a sharp fall on Friday, copper futures rose around 1% on Monday, limiting the commodity-linked aussie's losses against the USD. The next significant data for the AUD will come during the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday when the Faculty of Economics and Commerce Melbourne Institute releases its Consumer Confidence data for September, which recorded a 1.2% contraction in August. An improvement in consumer confidence in Australia could allow the pair to make a fresh bullish attempt as long as it holds above the critical 0.80 mark.
Technical levels to consider:
A daily close below 0.8000 (psychological level) could open the door for further losses towards 0.7960 (20-DMA) and 0.7870 (Aug. 31 low). On the upside, resistances align at 0.8125 (Sep. 8 high), 0.8165 (May 14, 2015, high) and 0.8200 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.