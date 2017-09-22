AUD/USD finds support ahead of 0.7900 mark, one-month lows

Having refreshed monthly lows in the 0.7900 neighborhood, the AUD/USD pair staged a modest recovery and is now looking to move back above 50-day SMA support turned immediate resistance.

On Thursday, the pair extended its post-FOMC rejection slide from the 0.8100 handle and tumbled around 120-points to break below 50-day SMA for the first time since early June. Chinese sovereign credit rating downgrade was seen as one of the key factors weighing heavily on the China-proxy Australian Dollar.

With the US Dollar failing to build on its hawkish Fed statement-led strong gains, renewed N. Korean jitters revived demand for traditional safe-haven assets. Hence, a sharp slide in the US Treasury bond yields was seen adding to the greenback woes and extended some support to higher-yielding currencies - like the Aussie.

• US Ambassador to UN: Anyone doing business with N. Korea will face sanctions too

It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to build on the modest recovery attempt amid prevalent bearish trading sentiment around copper prices, which might now keep a lid on demand for commodity-linked currencies, including the Australian Dollar.

Technical levels to watch

On a sustained recovery back above mid-0.7900s, the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the key 0.80 psychological mark before heading towards 0.8030-35 resistance zone.

Meanwhile, on the downside, the 0.7910-0.7900 region remains immediate support to defend, which if broken is likely to accelerate the slide towards 0.7870 strong horizontal support.