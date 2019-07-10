AUD/USD finds some support ahead of 0.6900 handle, Powell/FOMC minutes eyed

- A modest USD pullback from multi-month lows prompts some short-covering.
- Lack of progress in the US-China trade talks seemed to cap attempted recovery.
- Wednesday’s key focus will remain on Powell’s testimony and FOMC minutes.
The AUD/USD pair quickly reversed an early European session dip to fresh 2-1/2 week lows and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.6925-30 region.
The pair stalled its recent downward trajectory and managed to find some support ahead of the 0.6900 handle in the wake of a modest US Dollar pullback from multi-week tops. Despite the fact that investors continue to scale back expectations for aggressive Fed rate cuts and a strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, the greenback lost some upside momentum and was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's intraday rebound.
The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through as investors still seemed to refrain from buying the China-proxy Australian Dollar amid fading optimism over an early resolution to the prolonged US-China trade disputes. Hence, the bounce over the past hour or so could still be categorized as corrective in nature and attributed to some short-covering move ahead of Wednesday's key event risks.
All eyes remain glued to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two-day semiannual testimony before the Congress, starting this Wednesday, which followed by the release of June FOMC meeting minutes will be closely scrutinized for fresh clues over the central bank's near-term monetary policy outlook and eventually help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6926
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.695
|Daily SMA50
|0.695
|Daily SMA100
|0.7027
|Daily SMA200
|0.7094
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6977
|Previous Daily Low
|0.692
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7049
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6955
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6942
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6955
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6885
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6964
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 ahead of Powell's all-important testimony
EUR/USD trades above 1.1200, marginally higher. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony is highly-anticipated. He is set to signal a rate cut later this month. The ECB is also set to loosen policy.
GBP/USD attempts a recovery amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2470, up from the lows. UK GDP rose by 0.3% as expected while manufacturing production missed and trade balance beat expectations.
USD/JPY: tight range as Powell looms
Japanese Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index declined by more than anticipated in June. USD/JPY technically bullish, but Powell’s words in the way.
Gold trades with modest losses near $1390 area, focus remains on Powell/FOMC minutes
Gold held on to its mildly negative tone through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently place at the lower end of its daily range, around the $1390 region.
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell House Testimony Preview: No drama Jerome
Inflation is not the key to Fed policy but jobs and GDP. Markets have fully priced a 25 basis point reduction this month. Powell unlikely to offer many clues to July policy, stressing incoming data.