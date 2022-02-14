AUD/USD finds resistance at 0.7130, eyes 0.7100

- US dollar holds onto daily gains as Wall Street turns red.
- AUD/USD drops for the third consecutive day in a row, corrects further last week's peak.
AUD/USD's recovery from the weekly low it hit during the European session at 0.7084 found resistance around the 0.7130 area. As of writing, it trades at 0.7115, in negative territory for the day, on its way to the lowest close in ten days, amid a stronger US dollar.
The greenback found buyers on the back of risk aversion. The AUD/USD moved off lows amid a recovery in equity prices but during the American session, US stocks turned negative hitting fresh lows and weakened the pair again.
If the slide in equity prices continues, AUD/USD will likely drop to test 0.7100. Below, the next support stands at 0.7085 (daily low) followed by 0.7070 and 0.7050. On the upside, the aussie needs to recover 0.7130 to alleviate the bearish pressure. The next resistance stands at 0.7150 followed by 0.7167.
In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is falling by 0.95% and the S&P 500 0.58% but the Nasdaq has gained 0.25%. Concerns about Russian-Ukraine tensions are weighing on market sentiment. US yields are rising despite the demand for safe-haven assets. The US 10-year bounced from a weekly low at 1.90% back to 2%. The move helped the dollar secure daily gains.
On Tuesday the economic calendar shows key events. The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes of it latest meeting while in the US the Producer Price Index is due. Attention will also continue on diplomacy.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7119
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.7132
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7136
|Daily SMA50
|0.7169
|Daily SMA100
|0.7247
|Daily SMA200
|0.7364
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7186
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7108
|Previous Weekly High
|0.725
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7064
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7098
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7019
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7254
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to 1.1300, eyes on central bank speakers
EUR/USD continues to edge lower and tests 1.1300 on Monday as the risk-averse market environment allows the dollar to preserve its strength. Investors keep a close eye on Russia-Ukraine headlines while awaiting speeches by ECB President Lagarde and Fed's Bullard.
GBP/USD tests 1.3500 as safe-haven flows dominate markets
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week near 1.3500 on Monday. Heightened fears over a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine force investors to seek refuge, allowing the dollar to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals.
Gold recovers its shine as geopolitical tensions escalate
Spot gold trades near a fresh 2022 high of $1,870.97 a troy ounce, as persistent geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, dominate financial markets, spurring risk aversion. Tensions escalated as Russia deployed troops around Ukraine’s border and demanded the small county not to join NATO nor join other European institutions.
Ethereum-killer Cardano might crash 20% as ADA revisits a support level twice
Cardano price failed to sustain its uptrend, resulting in a 37% correction over the past month. ADA could crash 20% to $0.80 if the $1 psychological level fails to hold up.
Alibaba sinks as Ukraine pressure sends fear through markets
NYSE:BABA fell alongside the broader markets on Friday as higher than expected inflation rates and an impending attack on Ukraine weighed on investors.