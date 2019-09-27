AUD/USD finds resistance at 0.6780 and retreats

- Aussie recovers modestly on Friday, still under pressure.
- US Dollar mixed across the board, on a quiet session.
The AUD/USD pair gained momentum after the beginning of the American session amid a decline of the US Dollar. It printed a fresh daily high at 0.6778 and as of writing it is trading at 0.6765, up 15 pips for the day.
The Greenback lost ground across the board over the last hours amid a modest improvement in market sentiment. Economic data from the US failed to boost the currency. Durable Goods Orders surpassed expectations, but inflation data from the personal income and spending report came in on the soft side. Later, the University of Michigan presented the final results of the Surveys of Consumers, indicating that confidence continued to improve with the main Index rising to 93.2 above the 92 expected.
The pair is falling 0.05%, still holding above 99.00 but moving away from the weekly high it reached earlier today. US yields are lower today. The 10-year accelerated the decline over the last hours, falling back below 1.70% and weigh on the US Dollar.
Technical outlook
Despite rising on Friday still the AUD/USD looks biased to the downside. It is trading at the same level it closed last week, after finding support above 0.6740. A break above 0.6775/80 would negate the bearish short term bias as price would be on top of an important horizontal resistance and also of a downtrend seen in the four-hour chart. Attention then would turn to the 0.6800 area. On the flip side, 0.6740 continues to be critical: a break lower would likely lead to more losses targeting 0.6715. Below the next support stands at 0.6690.
More Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6773
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|0.6747
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6809
|Daily SMA50
|0.6817
|Daily SMA100
|0.6885
|Daily SMA200
|0.6996
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6781
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6745
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6885
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6759
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6759
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6767
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6734
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6721
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6698
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6771
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6807
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid disappointing US data
EUR/USD is trading off the two-year lows around 1.0950. US Durable Goods Orders fell short of expectations in total while other figures were mixed. Core Earlier, several EU figures disappointed. End-of-quarter moves are in play.
GBP/USD recovering from the BOE-related fall after US data misses
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 amid mostly disappointing US data. Earlier, BOE member Michael Saunders said the bank may cut interest rates as the next move. EU-UK talks are ongoing in Brussels.
USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 107.70, as the Yen bulls are back on the bids amid a risk-off market profile, as indicated by the negative Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. However, the losses may be capped by broad USD strength and higher Treasury yields.
Gold plummets to 1-1/2 week lows, remains vulnerable below $1500 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North-American session, farther below the key $1500 psychological mark, and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.
Bitcoin ready to take off after a scare at the cliff’s edge
Thursday saw cryptos in the red at the close of the European session. The drop led Bitcoin to shed the significant support line at $7,850. This point was the optimal long entry price, with an economic stop level.