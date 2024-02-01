AUD/USD finds interim support near 0.6500, US NFP in focus

- AUD/USD finds an intermediate support near 0.6500 ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
- The USD Index falls back despite the Fed pushing away rate-cuts expectations for March.
- Caixin Manufacturing PMI at 50.8 outperforms the consensus of 50.6.
The AUD/USD pair finds bids near the crucial support of 0.6500 in Thursday's early New York session. The Aussie asset rebounds as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has surrendered its entire gains generated in the European session.
The S&P500 is expected to open positively, considering the strength in the overnight futures. The USD Index has fallen sharply after facing stiff resistance near 103.80. Even though the Federal Reserve (Fed) has pushed back expectations of rate cuts in March, it is imminent that the central bank will reduce borrowing rates this year as price pressures are consistently easing.
Forward action in the USD Index will be guided by the United States Institute of Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing PMI for January, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. Investors have forecasted that factory PMI drop to 47.0 from 47.4 in December. This would be the 14th straight month when the Manufacturing PMI would remain below the 50.0 threshold.
Action in the FX domain will continue as the January US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will be released on Friday. Significant increases in payroll numbers and higher wage growth would indicate a stubborn outlook for the underlying inflation.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar has faced selling pressure despite upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. The economic data landed at 50.8%, outperforming the expectations of 50.6% despite higher furloughs due to the festive mood. Being a proxy to China’s economic growth, the appeal for the Australian Dollar generally improves if economic prospects in the world’s second-largest nation outperform.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6525
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|0.6561
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6626
|Daily SMA50
|0.6662
|Daily SMA100
|0.6533
|Daily SMA200
|0.6577
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6623
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6551
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6621
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6552
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6839
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6525
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6579
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6534
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6507
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6463
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6605
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6649
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6676
Recommended content
Editors' Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.2650 after BoE policy decisions
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily losses and stabilized above 1.2650 on Thursday. The BoE maintained the policy rate at 5.25% as expected but Governor Andrew Bailey refrained from giving fresh clues on the timing of the policy pivot.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0800 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate slightly above 1.0800 in the early American session on Thursday. The data from the US showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose more than expected, limiting the USD's gains and allowing the pair to hold its ground.
Gold stays above $2,030 after mixed US data
Gold price lost its traction and declined below $2,040 in the second half of the day on Thursday. As the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is finding it difficult to gather recovery momentum after mixed US data, however, XAU/USD manages to hold above $2,030.
Bitcoin halving countdown fuels excitement with two potential BTC price scenarios
BTC trades sideways around $42,000 on Thursday, recovering slightly from the $42,276 low seen on Wednesday after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation is “still too high” and a March rate cut is not likely.
The commodities feed: Fed comments weigh on the complex
The Fed kept rates unchanged while also trimming hopes for a March cut, and this weighed on the commodities complex yesterday. Meanwhile, a bearish weekly oil inventory report from EIA added to the downward pressure on the oil market.