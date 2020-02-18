AUD/USD fails to recover above 0.6700, looks to close fourth straight day in red

- RBA's dovish stance weighed on AUD on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index extends rally to mid-99s on upbeat data.
- Coming up: Westpac Leading Index and Wage Price Index from Australia.
The AUD/USD pair fell to a fresh weekly low of 0.6673 on Tuesday and closed in on the multi-year lows that it set at 0.6656 earlier in February. Although the pair staged a rebound during the American session, it failed to advance beyond the 0.6700 handle and was last seen trading at 0.6689, losing 0.35% on the day and looking to close in the negative territory for the fourth straight day.
RBA meeting minutes weigh on AUD
In the minutes of its February monetary policy meeting published on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) reiterated that an extended period of low interest rates was required to reach full employment and the inflation target.
Assessing the publication, “the minutes do not specifically refer to the need for the economy to deteriorate before the RBA will consider another rate cut," noted analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ). "They suggest an open approach to lack of progress toward the Bank’s target is still a possible trigger for a move lower."
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) stretched higher on Tuesday after the data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed a sharp recovery in the manufacturing activity in the region.
The headline General Business Conditions Index of the Empire State Manufacturing survey improved to 12.9 in February from 4.8 to beat analysts' estimate of 5 by a wide margin. Boosted by the data, the US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level since October 1st at 99.47 to make it difficult for the pair to continue to erase its losses. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.25% on the day at 99.40.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session, the Westpac Leading Index and the Wage Price Index from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6689
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.6717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6745
|Daily SMA50
|0.6844
|Daily SMA100
|0.6829
|Daily SMA200
|0.6855
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6734
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6712
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6661
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.672
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6699
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6686
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6743
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6752
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.08 as coronavirus fears weigh on market mood
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.08 as US bond yields retreat in reaction to growing fears about the coronavirus outbreak economic impact. Earlier, the pair plunged amid weak German data.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.30 as markets shrug off wage figures
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 as investors ignore weak UK wage figures and Brexit concerns once again. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
Altcoins push hard not waiting for a Bitcoin reaction
The Altcoin market has only needed one business day to see prices rise sharply again. Bitcoin, still, has adopted the anchor function and for the moment is giving up the battle for the $10000.
Gold firmer, near $1,600/oz on coronavirus fears
Renewed fears around the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19) have been supporting the demand for the safe haven metal in past hours, taking the ounce troy to levels just shy of the key $1,600 mark.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.