AUD/USD fails to cheer Bullock’s selection as RBA Governor, retreats from monthly high below 0.6900

- AUD/USD bulls take a breather at one-month high, prods three-day winning streak.
- Australian government announces Michele Bullock as the next RBA Governor.
- Bullock’s initial comments appear less promising and weigh on Aussie price together with hawkish statements from Fed’s Waller.
- Risk catalysts, US consumer sentiment data eyed for clear directions.
AUD/USD renews its intraday low near 0.6880 as it retreats from the highest level in a month after the Australian government announced Michele Bullock as the next Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor on early Friday. In doing so, the Aussie pair also prints the first daily loss in three while justifying hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers called an emergency press conference after media reports circulated that Philip Lowe won’t have a chance for reappointment as the RBA Governor after his term expires in September 2023. During the conference, the government officials notified that Bullock will be the first woman to lead the RBA from September 18, 2023.
It should be noted, however, that the first comments from the incoming RBA Leader weren’t impressive as she said that that is a challenging time for her role. The current Deputy Governor Bullock also stated that leading the RBA through change will be a big part of her role.
Apart from the RBA chatters, hawkish comments from Fed’s Waller also prod the AUD/USD bulls, especially amid a cautious mood ahead of the preliminary readings of July’s US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, as well as the Five-Year Consumer Inflation Expectations.
“Fed likely to need two more 25 basis point rate hikes this year,” said Fed’s Waller in the prepared remarks for delivery before a gathering held by The Money Marketeers of New York University shared by Reuters.
Previously, a slump in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) probed the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks and drowned the US Dollar, which in turn propelled the AUD/USD price to a multi-month high. On Thursday, US Producer Price Index (PPI) came in as 0.1% YoY for June, versus 0.4% expected and 0.9% prior while the PPI ex Food & Energy, also known as the Core PPI, eased to 2.4% YoY from 2.8% previous reading and 2.6% market forecasts. Earlier in the week, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 3.0% YoY figure for June versus 3.1% market forecasts and 4.0% reported for May. Further details suggest that the CPI ex Food & Energy, also known as the Core CPI, softened to 4.8% yearly for the said month compared to analysts’ estimations of 5.0% and 5.3% previous readings.
It’s worth noting that upbeat China trade numbers and the mixed US-China updates were extra catalysts for the AUD/USD the previous day. That said, China's trade surplus widened in both Chinese Yuan (CNY) and the US Dollar (USD) terms as the Imports dropped lesser than the Exports during June. It should be noted that China’s Commerce Minister called on the US to lift "unilateral" sanctions against them in a statement on Thursday. The Ministry also asked the US to immediately stop what it called the unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises, suggesting turbulence in the Sino-US ties.
Against this backdrop, the US Dollar Index (DXY) licks its wounds near 99.75 after dropping to the lowest level since April 2022 the previous day, down 2.45% in a week so far. That said, the United States Treasury bond yields also slumped to the lowest level in two weeks and underpinned Wall Street’s run-up, as well as fuelled the Gold price.
Looking forward, the market’s cautious mood ahead of the US data and the AUD/USD pair’s latest U-turn from the key resistance line may tease the sellers. Also important to watch will be the headlines surrounding China and the Fed.
Technical analysis
Overbought RSI conditions and a failure to cross the 15-month-old descending resistance line, around the 0.6900 mark by the press time, suggest a pullback in the AUD/USD price.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6887
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.6889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6718
|Daily SMA50
|0.6681
|Daily SMA100
|0.6683
|Daily SMA200
|0.6701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6895
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6785
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6705
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6753
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6827
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6941
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails to cheer Bullock’s selection as RBA Governor, retreats from monthly high below 0.6900
AUD/USD renews its intraday low near 0.6880 as it retreats from the highest level in a month after the Australian government announced Michele Bullock as the next Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor on early Friday.
EUR/USD prods 16-month high past 1.1200 on broad US Dollar weakness, EU/US data eyed
EUR/USD bulls take a breather at the highest levels in 16 months, bracing for the biggest weekly gain since November 2022, as it makes rounds to 1.1225-30 amid early Friday morning in Asia. The Euro pair cheers the broad-based US Dollar weakness.
Gold bulls eye $1,985 as Fed policy pivot concerns weigh on US Dollar
Gold remains sidelined around $1,960 amid an early Asian session on Friday, after refreshing the monthly high during the latest five-day winning streak. The XAU/USD justifies the recent hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials to prod the bulls.
Ethereum Layer-2 token ARB rises 10% as Arbitrum network doubles down on ecosystem growth
Ethereum (ETH) Layer-2 (L2) token Arbitrum experienced a significant surge a new network development. Based on a recent announcement, the network has integrated a protocol facilitating token transfers across different blockchain networks.
Calls for a Fed pause ring louder
Another day, another soft US inflation print. This was the big story on Thursday. After we had already seen the market react in a big way to Wednesday’s round of soft CPI data, we got to see plunging producer prices on Thursday, well below forecast.