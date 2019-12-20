AUD/USD fails ahead of 200-DMA, surrenders early gains to weekly tops

- AUD/USD fails to capitalize on its early uptick to fresh weekly tops.
- A modest USD uptick kept a lid on the early uptick to 200-day SMA.
- Investors now look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus.
The AUD/USD pair surrendered early modest gains to weekly tops and has now retreated back to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.6885-80 region.
The pair added to its positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and gained some follow-through traction during the Asian session on Friday on the back of the recent US-China trade optimism.
Focus shifts to US economic data
The catalysts included Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's comment that the phase one US-China trade agreement should be signed in January, which continued underpinning demand for the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
The pair refreshed weekly tops, albeit struggled to capitalize on the momentum further beyond the 0.6900 handle and faltered just ahead of the very important 200-day SMA amid a modest US dollar uptick.
As investors looked past the news of the US President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the greenback.
This coupled with a mildly cautious tone around equity markets further underpinned the USD's perceived safe-haven status and further collaborated to the pair's intraday pullback of around 20 pips from daily highs.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the final Q3 GDP growth figures, for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
This coupled with the release of personal income/spending data and Core PCE price index might further influence the USD price dynamics and contributed towards the pair's momentum on the last trading day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6888
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6888
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6832
|Daily SMA50
|0.6836
|Daily SMA100
|0.6807
|Daily SMA200
|0.6906
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6889
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6939
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.68
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6873
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6864
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6861
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6834
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.682
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6902
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6943
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
